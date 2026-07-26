Fresh reports suggest actor Dheeraj Dhoopar could be the next contestant to leave Lock Upp 2. The makers of the show have not yet issued any official confirmation regarding this.
Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Rumoured To Be Eliminated As Fans Trend 'No Dheeraj No Lock Upp'
Rumours suggest Dheeraj Dhoopar could be the next contestant eliminated from Lock Upp 2. Fans have flooded social media with reactions, while the makers have not confirmed the reports.
- Dheeraj Dhoopar faces potential eviction from Lock Upp 2.
- Harshad, Yogesh reportedly returning; will compete against Dheeraj.
- All developments remain unconfirmed, but fans support Dheeraj.
Speculation surrounding Netflix's reality series Lock Upp 2 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting that actor Dheeraj Dhoopar could be the next contestant to leave the show. While the makers have yet to issue any official confirmation, the rumoured eviction has already triggered a wave of reactions across social media, where fans have rallied in support of the television star.
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Rumours Gather Momentum After Harshad Chopda's Exit
The latest buzz follows Saturday's episode, where contestants were asked to choose between saving Sufi Motiwala or Harshad Chopda. The housemates ultimately voted in favour of Sufi, with eight contestants choosing to eliminate Harshad, while only two votes went against Sufi.
Although Dheeraj held a green status in the previous episode, indicating he was safe at the time, online speculation now claims that he could be heading out of the competition in Sunday's episode.
Harshad Chopda And Yogesh Rawat Reportedly Return
According to rumours circulating on social media, Harshad Chopda, despite his elimination, is expected to return alongside former contestant Yogesh Rawat, who exited the show last week.
Reports further suggest that Harshad will allegedly compete against Dheeraj Dhoopar, while Yogesh Rawat will reportedly face Sufi Motiwala in a task. If these rumours prove accurate, Harshad and Yogesh are expected to emerge victorious, with Dheeraj and Sufi losing the challenge. The reported outcome would result in the eviction of both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala from the Lock Upp house.
However, these developments remain unconfirmed, and the makers have not verified the claims.
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Promo Fuels More Speculation Among Viewers
The uncertainty has only grown after the promo for Sunday's episode aired at the end of Saturday's telecast. In the teaser, Riteish Deshmukh is seen standing alongside two individuals whose faces are covered.
Many viewers on social media believe the masked contestants are Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat.
Yogesh and Harshad re-entered Lock Upp after facing Sufi and Dheeraj, respectively 👀— Lock Upp Season 2 (@ls2reality) July 25, 2026
Watch Lock Upp, every Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix.#bbkapitara #lockupp pic.twitter.com/RHYYVKaaNz
Fans Flood Social Media With Support
The possibility of Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit has sparked strong reactions online, with many viewers expressing disappointment and questioning the reported decision.
One user wrote, "Dear @NetflixIndia...Matlab LockUpp ko mazak bana diya hai. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP for us! @DheerajDhoopar hope you never do a reality show coz these shows will only use."
Dear @NetflixIndia...— Reality Show Fan (@Dhoopianslovedd) July 25, 2026
Matlab LockUpp ko mazak bana diya hai. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP for us! @DheerajDhoopar hope you never do a reality show coz these shows will only use. #DheerajDhoopar #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/I4THL6BbWA
Another commented, "NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP. The makers may ignore him, but the audience won't."
Justice and fairness matter. Dheeraj deserved a much better journey.— Rahul Gowda (@Rahul973716) July 26, 2026
NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP@NetflixIndia @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/IuZdOMXqgG
Another fan wrote, "Strong contestants deserve to be remembered for their game, not for controversial decisions around them."
Strong contestants deserve to be remembered for their game, not for controversial decisions around them. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP @NetflixIndia @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/xCRGZ033cf— Pratiksha Budhlani (@BudhlaniB1) July 26, 2026
One more reaction read, "The audience can accept eliminations, but they expect equal rules for everyone."
The audience can accept eliminations, but they expect equal rules for everyone. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP @NetflixIndia @DheerajDhooparpic.twitter.com/KdMGINsYxq— Balesh (@Balesh73286) July 26, 2026
Another user added, "Watching Dheeraj being treated this way has been upsetting. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP."
Watching Dheeraj being treated this way has been upsetting.— veer bhede (@veerBhede) July 26, 2026
NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP@NetflixIndia @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/i7gCePdyqx
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Dheeraj Dhoopar leaving Lock Upp 2?
How was Harshad Chopda eliminated from Lock Upp 2?
Harshad Chopda was eliminated in Saturday's episode after contestants voted to save Sufi Motiwala. Eight housemates chose to remove Harshad from the competition.
Are Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat returning to Lock Upp 2?
Rumours circulating suggest that Harshad Chopda and former contestant Yogesh Rawat will return to Lock Upp 2. They are reportedly expected to compete against Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala.
How are fans reacting to Dheeraj Dhoopar's potential eviction?
Fans are reacting strongly to the possibility of Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit, expressing disappointment and questioning the decision online. Many viewers are rallying in support using the hashtag #NODHEERAJNOLOCKUPP.