Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Rumoured To Be Eliminated As Fans Trend 'No Dheeraj No Lock Upp'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dheeraj Dhoopar faces potential eviction from Lock Upp 2.

Harshad, Yogesh reportedly returning; will compete against Dheeraj.

All developments remain unconfirmed, but fans support Dheeraj.

Speculation surrounding Netflix's reality series Lock Upp 2 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting that actor Dheeraj Dhoopar could be the next contestant to leave the show. While the makers have yet to issue any official confirmation, the rumoured eviction has already triggered a wave of reactions across social media, where fans have rallied in support of the television star.

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Rumours Gather Momentum After Harshad Chopda's Exit

The latest buzz follows Saturday's episode, where contestants were asked to choose between saving Sufi Motiwala or Harshad Chopda. The housemates ultimately voted in favour of Sufi, with eight contestants choosing to eliminate Harshad, while only two votes went against Sufi.

Although Dheeraj held a green status in the previous episode, indicating he was safe at the time, online speculation now claims that he could be heading out of the competition in Sunday's episode.

Harshad Chopda And Yogesh Rawat Reportedly Return

According to rumours circulating on social media, Harshad Chopda, despite his elimination, is expected to return alongside former contestant Yogesh Rawat, who exited the show last week.

Reports further suggest that Harshad will allegedly compete against Dheeraj Dhoopar, while Yogesh Rawat will reportedly face Sufi Motiwala in a task. If these rumours prove accurate, Harshad and Yogesh are expected to emerge victorious, with Dheeraj and Sufi losing the challenge. The reported outcome would result in the eviction of both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala from the Lock Upp house.

However, these developments remain unconfirmed, and the makers have not verified the claims.

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Promo Fuels More Speculation Among Viewers

The uncertainty has only grown after the promo for Sunday's episode aired at the end of Saturday's telecast. In the teaser, Riteish Deshmukh is seen standing alongside two individuals whose faces are covered.

Many viewers on social media believe the masked contestants are Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat.

Yogesh and Harshad re-entered Lock Upp after facing Sufi and Dheeraj, respectively 👀



Watch Lock Upp, every Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix.#bbkapitara #lockupp pic.twitter.com/RHYYVKaaNz — Lock Upp Season 2 (@ls2reality) July 25, 2026

Fans Flood Social Media With Support

The possibility of Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit has sparked strong reactions online, with many viewers expressing disappointment and questioning the reported decision.

One user wrote, "Dear @NetflixIndia...Matlab LockUpp ko mazak bana diya hai. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP for us! @DheerajDhoopar hope you never do a reality show coz these shows will only use."

Dear @NetflixIndia...

Matlab LockUpp ko mazak bana diya hai. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP for us! @DheerajDhoopar hope you never do a reality show coz these shows will only use. #DheerajDhoopar #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/I4THL6BbWA — Reality Show Fan (@Dhoopianslovedd) July 25, 2026

Another commented, "NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP. The makers may ignore him, but the audience won't."

Justice and fairness matter. Dheeraj deserved a much better journey.

NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP@NetflixIndia @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/IuZdOMXqgG — Rahul Gowda (@Rahul973716) July 26, 2026

Another fan wrote, "Strong contestants deserve to be remembered for their game, not for controversial decisions around them."

Strong contestants deserve to be remembered for their game, not for controversial decisions around them. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP @NetflixIndia @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/xCRGZ033cf — Pratiksha Budhlani (@BudhlaniB1) July 26, 2026

One more reaction read, "The audience can accept eliminations, but they expect equal rules for everyone."

The audience can accept eliminations, but they expect equal rules for everyone. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP @NetflixIndia @DheerajDhooparpic.twitter.com/KdMGINsYxq — Balesh (@Balesh73286) July 26, 2026

Another user added, "Watching Dheeraj being treated this way has been upsetting. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP."