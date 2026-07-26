India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTTLock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Rumoured To Be Eliminated As Fans Trend 'No Dheeraj No Lock Upp'

Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Rumoured To Be Eliminated As Fans Trend 'No Dheeraj No Lock Upp'

Rumours suggest Dheeraj Dhoopar could be the next contestant eliminated from Lock Upp 2. Fans have flooded social media with reactions, while the makers have not confirmed the reports.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar faces potential eviction from Lock Upp 2.
  • Harshad, Yogesh reportedly returning; will compete against Dheeraj.
  • All developments remain unconfirmed, but fans support Dheeraj.

Speculation surrounding Netflix's reality series Lock Upp 2 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting that actor Dheeraj Dhoopar could be the next contestant to leave the show. While the makers have yet to issue any official confirmation, the rumoured eviction has already triggered a wave of reactions across social media, where fans have rallied in support of the television star.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde For Character Assassinating Shivangi Joshi, Actress Responds With 'Bhaad Mai Jaye'

Rumours Gather Momentum After Harshad Chopda's Exit

The latest buzz follows Saturday's episode, where contestants were asked to choose between saving Sufi Motiwala or Harshad Chopda. The housemates ultimately voted in favour of Sufi, with eight contestants choosing to eliminate Harshad, while only two votes went against Sufi.

Although Dheeraj held a green status in the previous episode, indicating he was safe at the time, online speculation now claims that he could be heading out of the competition in Sunday's episode.

Harshad Chopda And Yogesh Rawat Reportedly Return

According to rumours circulating on social media, Harshad Chopda, despite his elimination, is expected to return alongside former contestant Yogesh Rawat, who exited the show last week.

Reports further suggest that Harshad will allegedly compete against Dheeraj Dhoopar, while Yogesh Rawat will reportedly face Sufi Motiwala in a task. If these rumours prove accurate, Harshad and Yogesh are expected to emerge victorious, with Dheeraj and Sufi losing the challenge. The reported outcome would result in the eviction of both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala from the Lock Upp house.

However, these developments remain unconfirmed, and the makers have not verified the claims.

ALSO READ: Pamela Serena Admits Using Cricketers' Match Tips To Place Bets In Lock Upp 2, Says 'I Enjoyed It'

Promo Fuels More Speculation Among Viewers

The uncertainty has only grown after the promo for Sunday's episode aired at the end of Saturday's telecast. In the teaser, Riteish Deshmukh is seen standing alongside two individuals whose faces are covered.

Many viewers on social media believe the masked contestants are Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat.

Fans Flood Social Media With Support

The possibility of Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit has sparked strong reactions online, with many viewers expressing disappointment and questioning the reported decision.

One user wrote, "Dear @NetflixIndia...Matlab LockUpp ko mazak bana diya hai. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP for us! @DheerajDhoopar hope you never do a reality show coz these shows will only use."

Another commented, "NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP. The makers may ignore him, but the audience won't."

Another fan wrote, "Strong contestants deserve to be remembered for their game, not for controversial decisions around them."

One more reaction read, "The audience can accept eliminations, but they expect equal rules for everyone."

Another user added, "Watching Dheeraj being treated this way has been upsetting. NO DHEERAJ NO LOCKUPP."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dheeraj Dhoopar leaving Lock Upp 2?

Fresh reports suggest actor Dheeraj Dhoopar could be the next contestant to leave Lock Upp 2. The makers of the show have not yet issued any official confirmation regarding this.

How was Harshad Chopda eliminated from Lock Upp 2?

Harshad Chopda was eliminated in Saturday's episode after contestants voted to save Sufi Motiwala. Eight housemates chose to remove Harshad from the competition.

Are Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat returning to Lock Upp 2?

Rumours circulating suggest that Harshad Chopda and former contestant Yogesh Rawat will return to Lock Upp 2. They are reportedly expected to compete against Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala.

How are fans reacting to Dheeraj Dhoopar's potential eviction?

Fans are reacting strongly to the possibility of Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit, expressing disappointment and questioning the decision online. Many viewers are rallying in support using the hashtag #NODHEERAJNOLOCKUPP.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jul 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dheeraj Dhoopar Netflix ENtertainment News Lock Upp 2 No Dheeraj No Lock Upp
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Rumoured To Be Eliminated As Fans Trend 'No Dheeraj No Lock Upp'
Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Rumoured To Be Eliminated As Fans Trend 'No Dheeraj No Lock Upp'
OTT
Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde For Character Assassinating Shivangi Joshi, Actress Responds With 'Bhaad Mai Jaye'
Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde For Character Assassinating Shivangi Joshi, Actress Responds With 'Bhaad Mai Jaye'
OTT
Pamela Serena Admits Using Cricketers' Match Tips To Place Bets In Lock Upp 2, Says 'I Enjoyed It'
Pamela Serena Admits Using Cricketers' Match Tips To Place Bets In Lock Upp 2, Says 'I Enjoyed It'
OTT
Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija Mocks Shivangi Joshi With 'TV Serial' Jibe; Harshad Chopra Rumoured To Exit
Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija Mocks Shivangi Joshi With 'TV Serial' Jibe; Harshad Chopra Rumoured To Exit
Advertisement

Videos

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally
Political Storm: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends, Political Battle Continues
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students
Bihar: Siwan Firing Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bihar Student Protest Violence
Bihar Protest: Bihar Protest Violence Sparks Row Over Alleged Police Firing in Siwan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget