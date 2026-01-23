Sunny Deol Drops Fun BTS Moments As Border 2 Finally Hits Theatres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As excitement peaks around the release of 'Border 2', Sunny Deol marked the occasion by giving fans a peek into the camaraderie and lighter moments from the film’s set. The veteran actor addressed rumours surrounding last-minute show disruptions while celebrating the film’s arrival in cinemas alongside his supporters.

On Friday morning, just hours before the film’s theatrical rollout, Sunny Deol took to social media to rewind to the shoot days of 'Border 2'. The actor shared a video montage capturing behind-the-scenes moments that highlighted the bond between the cast and crew during filming.

Sunny Deol Marks Border 2 Release With Behind-the-Scenes Video

The video opens with Sunny Deol dressed in his full 'Border 2' uniform while filming an intense scene. The mood then shifts to a relaxed setting, with the actor seen sitting among the crew and enjoying a plate of chole bhature during a break. One of the standout moments shows Sunny Deol and team members checking their blood pressure, adding a humorous touch to the clip.

Interspersed with the candid moments were stills from the film showcasing Sunny Deol in action-packed sequences. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “#Border2 today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together."

Release-Day Delay Reports Spark Confusion

In the lead-up to the release, reports surfaced suggesting potential delays in the film’s screening due to technical issues. According to these claims, digital cinema service provider UFO Moviez had informed exhibitors that the film’s download would commence only on the morning of the release.

A message attributed to UFO Moviez reportedly read, “Dear all, download of Border 2 will start at 6.30 am tentatively on 23 January, 2026. Please keep the system ON. Thanks. UFO MOVIEZ."

The reports raised concerns among distributors and theatre owners. However, Box Office Worldwide later dismissed the speculation, stating that Border 2 was expected to proceed as scheduled without disruption.

Border 2: Plot, Scale and Ensemble Cast

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, 'Border 2' unfolds as a large-scale, multi-front war drama. The film highlights coordinated missions carried out by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, offering a panoramic view of the conflict.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film marks Sunny Deol’s return to the 'Border' franchise. He is joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The supporting cast includes Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.