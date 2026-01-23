Border 2 Release Faces Delay: Morning Shows Cancelled In Several Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sunny Deol’s much-awaited war drama 'Border 2' finally arrived in theatres on January 23, but its release day did not unfold seamlessly across all cities. While the buzz around the film led to early morning screenings being scheduled as early as 7:30 am and 8 am in several regions, audiences in some parts of the country were met with unexpected cancellations due to delays in content delivery.

Last-Minute Technical Hurdle Affects Early Screenings

According to a report by Film Information, 'Border 2' was not ready for dispatch to theatres until late Thursday night. Digital cinema delivery platforms, including UFO Moviez, reportedly informed exhibitors that the content download would begin later than planned, triggering uncertainty around early shows.

A senior trade source told the publication, “The content is expected by midnight… Given the content status, morning shows look very difficult."

The delay reportedly stemmed from the film’s large runtime of 192 minutes, which meant that even after downloads began, theatres would need additional time to prepare the content for screening.

Morning Shows Cancelled in Several Cities

As per information shared via a WhatsApp communication from UFO Moviez, downloads were scheduled to commence at 6:30 am. Given the film’s length, it was estimated that the process could take anywhere between three to four hours. This resulted in the cancellation of 8 am and 9 am shows in multiple locations.

Confirming the development, Hindustan Times quoted a trade source stating that the early shows had indeed been called off in select cities. Exhibitors, however, quickly adjusted schedules and began planning for 10 am screenings as the first shows of the day.

Strong Buzz and Advance Booking Cushion the Impact

Despite the hiccup, 'Border 2' continues to enjoy strong momentum at the box office. Industry insiders believe that positive word of mouth and the film’s patriotic appeal could offset the loss of early shows, especially over the Republic Day weekend.

Advance booking figures suggest a robust start. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded domestic advance sales of ₹12.5 crore, selling approximately 4,09,117 tickets across 16,221 shows nationwide. The numbers include all available formats, such as 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema.

About the Film

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war classic 'Border'. The film stars Sunny Deol in a pivotal role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, the film released nationwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day holiday.