Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2 Release Faces Delay: Morning Shows Cancelled In Several Cities

Border 2 Release Faces Delay: Morning Shows Cancelled In Several Cities

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 faced last-minute content delivery delays, leading to cancellation of early morning shows in several cities despite strong advance booking.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sunny Deol’s much-awaited war drama 'Border 2' finally arrived in theatres on January 23, but its release day did not unfold seamlessly across all cities. While the buzz around the film led to early morning screenings being scheduled as early as 7:30 am and 8 am in several regions, audiences in some parts of the country were met with unexpected cancellations due to delays in content delivery.

Last-Minute Technical Hurdle Affects Early Screenings

According to a report by Film Information, 'Border 2' was not ready for dispatch to theatres until late Thursday night. Digital cinema delivery platforms, including UFO Moviez, reportedly informed exhibitors that the content download would begin later than planned, triggering uncertainty around early shows.

A senior trade source told the publication, “The content is expected by midnight… Given the content status, morning shows look very difficult."

The delay reportedly stemmed from the film’s large runtime of 192 minutes, which meant that even after downloads began, theatres would need additional time to prepare the content for screening.

Morning Shows Cancelled in Several Cities

As per information shared via a WhatsApp communication from UFO Moviez, downloads were scheduled to commence at 6:30 am. Given the film’s length, it was estimated that the process could take anywhere between three to four hours. This resulted in the cancellation of 8 am and 9 am shows in multiple locations.

Confirming the development, Hindustan Times quoted a trade source stating that the early shows had indeed been called off in select cities. Exhibitors, however, quickly adjusted schedules and began planning for 10 am screenings as the first shows of the day.

Strong Buzz and Advance Booking Cushion the Impact

Despite the hiccup, 'Border 2' continues to enjoy strong momentum at the box office. Industry insiders believe that positive word of mouth and the film’s patriotic appeal could offset the loss of early shows, especially over the Republic Day weekend.

Advance booking figures suggest a robust start. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded domestic advance sales of ₹12.5 crore, selling approximately 4,09,117 tickets across 16,221 shows nationwide. The numbers include all available formats, such as 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema.

About the Film

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war classic 'Border'. The film stars Sunny Deol in a pivotal role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, the film released nationwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day holiday.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Border 2 Anurag Singh Border 2 Border 2 Box Office Border 2 Advance Booking Border 2 Release Delay Border 2 Release News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
World
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget