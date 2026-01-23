Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol Film Sells 4 Lakh Tickets, Surpasses Dhurandhar But Trails

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol Film Sells 4 Lakh Tickets, Surpasses Dhurandhar But Trails

Border 2 records a strong surge in advance bookings ahead of its release, crossing ₹12.5 crore for day one. The Sunny Deol-led war drama releases January 23.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

The advance booking for the upcoming war drama Border 2 witnessed a sharp surge just a day before its theatrical release, signalling strong audience interest. The Sunny Deol-led film saw a significant jump in ticket sales on Thursday, with momentum building steadily throughout the day. According to trade observers, ticket sales on BookMyShow rose from approximately 4,000 tickets per hour in the morning to nearly 10,000 tickets per hour by evening, reflecting growing buzz around the film.

This spike helped Border 2 comfortably move past the ₹10 crore milestone in advance bookings for its opening day, positioning it as one of the strongest pre-release performers of the year so far.

Final Advance Booking Numbers for Day 1

Advance bookings for Border 2 opened across India on Monday morning. By Friday morning, the film had reportedly sold more than 4 lakh tickets nationwide. Trade tracking platform Sacnilk estimates the opening-day advance booking gross at ₹12.5 crore. This figure also includes earnings from premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and DOLBY CINE, which together contributed slightly over ₹5 lakh to the total.

Notably, the film’s pre-sales saw an extraordinary jump on Thursday alone, when the advance booking total doubled within a span of just 12 hours, rising from around ₹6 crore to nearly ₹12 crore.

Comparison With Other Recent Releases

In terms of benchmarks, Border 2 has already surpassed several recent big-ticket releases. By Wednesday, its advance booking numbers had overtaken Sunny Deol’s earlier film Jaat, which had registered ₹2.4 crore in advance bookings and went on to open at ₹9 crore net. By the close of pre-sales on Friday morning, Border 2 also edged past Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected slightly over ₹9 crore in day-one advance bookings.

However, the film did not manage to cross Sunny Deol’s personal best, set by Gadar 2, which had amassed a record ₹17.5 crore in advance bookings three years ago.

About the Film

Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war classic Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film hit theatres on January 23, strategically timed ahead of Republic Day.

Also read

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Sunny Deol Border 2 Bollywood War Film Border 2 Box Office Border 2 Advance Booking Border 2 Ticket Sales Border 2 Release Border 2 Opening Day Collection
