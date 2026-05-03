'Raja Shivaji' Nears Rs 22 Cr, 'Patriot' Drops 38%, 'Ek Din' Stuck At Rs 1 Cr Worldwide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji garners 21.90 crore, shows slight 7% dip.

Patriot earns 16.15 crore domestically, strong overseas.

Ek Din struggles with 2.15 crore total.

Raja Shivaji leads box office, Patriot strong internationally.

It's shaping up to be a fascinating weekend at the box office. While one film is holding its ground with confidence, another has taken a noticeable hit, and a third is still searching for momentum.

As audiences flock to cinemas, the numbers tell a story of contrast, steady resilience, sharp decline, and underwhelming response.

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Raja Shivaji Day 2 Box Office Collection

Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji continues to command attention, even with a marginal slowdown on its second day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, film collected Rs 10.55 crore on Day 2, reflecting a 7% dip from its opening day figure of Rs 11.35 crore.

Across 6,275 shows, the film has managed to keep its momentum largely intact. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 21.90 crore, with gross earnings reaching Rs 26.06 crore.

The Marathi version remains the biggest contributor. After an impressive Rs 8 crore opening, it added Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total to Rs 15.15 crore. With an occupancy of 57%, the film continues to draw solid footfall. The Hindi version has also contributed steadily, adding to the film’s overall strong performance. With current trends, Raja Shivaji appears firmly on track to approach the Rs 30 crore mark over its opening weekend.

Patriot Day 2 Box Office Collection

In contrast, the Malayalam action thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, witnessed a steep drop on its second day. According to Sacnilk, film earned Rs 6.15 crore on Day 2, marking a 38.5% fall from its Rs 10 crore opening.

Despite this decline, the film’s overall numbers remain respectable. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 16.15 crore, while the gross has reached Rs 18.73 crore.

Patriot has found stronger footing overseas. It added Rs 15 crore internationally on Day 2, pushing its overseas total to Rs 31.50 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 50.23 crore in just two days.

Occupancy trends suggest that audience turnout improved as the day progressed, from 25.92% in the morning to a peak of 54.58% during night shows.

Ek Din Day 2 Box Office Collection

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din continues to struggle at the box office. After a modest opening, the film has shown little to no growth on Day 2.

Industry tacker Sacnilk reports suggest that the film collected Rs 1.00 crore on its second day, slipping from Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1. With this, the total India net stands at Rs 2.15 crore, while the gross has reached Rs 2.57 crore.

The film has also seen limited traction overseas, adding Rs 0.15 crore on Day 2 and taking its international total to Rs 0.25 crore. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 2.82 crore.

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'Raja Shivaji' vs 'Patriot' vs 'Ek Din'

The box office clash is already tilting clearly in one direction. Raja Shivaji has emerged as the frontrunner, showing impressive stability with just a 7% drop on Day 2 and a strong Rs 21.90 crore India net in two days. The Marathi version alone has powered the film past Rs 15.15 crore, signalling solid audience acceptance and sustained footfall.

Patriot, on the other hand, has taken a noticeable hit domestically. A sharp 38.5% drop on Day 2 pulled its India net to Rs 16.15 crore. However, the film is cushioning that fall with robust overseas numbers, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 50.23 crore.

Meanwhile, Ek Din is struggling to find traction. With a 13% decline and a modest Rs 2.15 crore India net, the film has failed to show any real growth. Its Rs 2.82 crore worldwide total reflects a muted response and limited audience pull so far.

Raja Shivaji leads the race with consistency and strong regional backing, Patriot relies heavily on international markets despite a domestic drop, while Ek Din lags far behind with minimal momentum. At this stage, the gap is clear and widening.