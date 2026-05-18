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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSreeleela Prep For NEET-PG Exam: Actor's Mother Denies Dating Rumours With Tilak Varma

Sreeleela Prep For NEET-PG Exam: Actor's Mother Denies Dating Rumours With Tilak Varma

Sreeleela’s mother dismisses rumours linking her to Tilak Varma, confirming the actor is focused on NEET-PG exams and film commitments.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sreeleela's family vehemently denies dating rumors with Tilak Varma.
  • Mother states Sreeleela focuses on studies and film career.
  • Team confirms Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have never met.
  • Speculation fueled by viral clip and social media chatter.

Fresh speculation linking actor Sreeleela with cricketer Tilak Varma has been firmly dismissed, with her family stepping in to set the record straight. As chatter swirled online, her mother clarified that the actor is currently absorbed in her studies and film commitments, leaving no room for the claims doing the rounds.

ALSO READ: Sreeleela Not Dating Tilak Varma; They’ve Never Even Spoken: Report

Family Steps In to Address Viral Claims

The rumours, which gathered momentum after a light-hearted moment involving Suryakumar Yadav went viral, suggested that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma had been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, those close to the actor have categorically rejected the speculation.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, dismissed the reports outright. She said, "These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination."

She went on to talk about her daughter’s priorities, adding, “She is preparing for her NEET-PG examination scheduled in June. Right now, her concentration is entirely on studies and films. She has another five to six years ahead for such personal matters and is balancing both academics and career very well.”

Team Issues Clear Denial

Even before the family’s response, Sreeleela’s team had moved swiftly to shut down the narrative. In a statement shared with the media, they said, "The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue. The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis."

Their clarification came as social media buzz intensified, with unverified claims quickly gaining traction and being treated as fact.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mourns K Rajan, Who Died By Suicide At 85; Says His Contributions To Tamil Cinema Are ‘Memorable’

How The Speculation Took Off

The episode appears to have been fuelled by a mix of online chatter, fan theories and a viral clip. Reports of Dr Swarnalatha being spotted at an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala added to the intrigue. Soon after, claims surfaced that someone from Sreeleela’s team had attended the match wearing a ‘Tilak’ jersey.

Adding to the frenzy, fans pointed to alleged social media interactions between the two, suggesting they had liked each other’s posts before quietly unfollowing one another. None of these claims, however, found any backing in official statements.

The situation escalated further after a widely circulated video showed Suryakumar Yadav jokingly teasing his teammate. In the clip, he can be heard saying, "Tilak Varma, na? Tilak Varma is in love." What was clearly a playful remark was quickly interpreted by many online as confirmation of the rumours.

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Sreeleela and Tilak Varma dating?

No, the rumors are false. Sreeleela's family and team have categorically denied any romantic relationship between them.

Did Sreeleela and Tilak Varma ever meet?

No, Sreeleela's team stated that the two have never even met or spoken to each other.

What is Sreeleela currently focused on?

She is primarily focused on her studies, specifically preparing for her NEET-PG examination, and her film commitments.

How did the rumors about Sreeleela and Tilak Varma start?

The speculation was fueled by online chatter, fan theories, a viral clip of Suryakumar Yadav teasing Tilak Varma, and unverified social media interactions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET PG Tilak Varma Sreeleela
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