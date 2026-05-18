Suraj Nambiar has issued a statement to address what he describes as false and malicious rumors surrounding his separation. He aims to set the record straight and counter fabricated narratives.
'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours
Suraj Nambiar addresses rumours after separation from Mouni Roy, denying alimony, disputes, and third-party claims while urging privacy and dignity.
- Suraj Nambiar denies false reports regarding his separation.
- He states there's no alimony, disputes, or third party.
- The couple mutually respected each other's wellbeing.
- Nambiar criticizes unverified media narratives and speculation.
Businessman Suraj Nambiar has finally spoken out, and his message is definitely unambiguous. As rumours swirled across social media, he stepped forward to address what he describes as "false" and "irresponsible" narratives. His statement arrives just days after the former couple confirmed their decision to part ways.
ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Follows Suraj Nambiar On Instagram As Couple Confirms Separation
Suraj Nambiar Calls Out ‘Malicious’ Reports
Taking a direct aim at the speculations, Suraj dismissed several circulating claims as baseless and misleading. He did not mince his words, stating, “Baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”
'We Chose To Part Ways With Mutual Respect'
Clarifying the nature of their separation, Suraj said that the decision was mutual and handled with care. “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone,” he said.
Appeal To Keep Innocent People Out
Apart from addressing the rumours, Suraj also voiced concern over others being unnecessarily dragged into the situation. Without naming individuals, he criticised the tendency to involve friends and acquaintances in speculation.
“I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it,” he added.
ALSO READ: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Divorce: Actor Disables Comments After Internet Blames Disha Patani For Troubled Marriage
Criticism Of Unverified Media Narratives
He went a step further, questioning the credibility of certain reports that surfaced in the aftermath of the announcement. According to him, several stories were published without proper verification.
“Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do,” his statement read.
Ending his note, Suraj urged people to respect the couple’s earlier joint statement and allow them the space to move forward privately. Interestingly, Mouni later reshared his message on her Instagram story, signalling alignment in their stance despite the separation.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Suraj Nambiar's primary message regarding his separation?
What specific rumors has Suraj Nambiar denied?
Suraj Nambiar explicitly denied claims of alimony, disputes, and any third-party involvement in their separation. He stated these reports are fiction and malicious.
How does Suraj Nambiar describe the nature of his separation?
He states that he and Mouni chose to part ways mutually with respect and consideration for each other's well-being. He emphasized that this mutual decision is the truth.
What is Suraj Nambiar's concern about media reporting?
Suraj criticizes media houses for fabricating narratives without verification, deeming it unfair and a deliberate attempt to vilify them. He refuses to stay silent against misinformation.