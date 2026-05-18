Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours

'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours

Suraj Nambiar addresses rumours after separation from Mouni Roy, denying alimony, disputes, and third-party claims while urging privacy and dignity.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suraj Nambiar denies false reports regarding his separation.
  • He states there's no alimony, disputes, or third party.
  • The couple mutually respected each other's wellbeing.
  • Nambiar criticizes unverified media narratives and speculation.

Businessman Suraj Nambiar has finally spoken out, and his message is definitely unambiguous. As rumours swirled across social media, he stepped forward to address what he describes as "false" and "irresponsible" narratives. His statement arrives just days after the former couple confirmed their decision to part ways.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Follows Suraj Nambiar On Instagram As Couple Confirms Separation

Suraj Nambiar Calls Out ‘Malicious’ Reports

(Image Source: Instagram/@nambiar13)
(Image Source: Instagram/@nambiar13)

Taking a direct aim at the speculations, Suraj dismissed several circulating claims as baseless and misleading. He did not mince his words, stating, “Baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

'We Chose To Part Ways With Mutual Respect'

Clarifying the nature of their separation, Suraj said that the decision was mutual and handled with care. “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone,” he said.

Appeal To Keep Innocent People Out

Apart from addressing the rumours, Suraj also voiced concern over others being unnecessarily dragged into the situation. Without naming individuals, he criticised the tendency to involve friends and acquaintances in speculation.

“I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Divorce: Actor Disables Comments After Internet Blames Disha Patani For Troubled Marriage

Criticism Of Unverified Media Narratives

He went a step further, questioning the credibility of certain reports that surfaced in the aftermath of the announcement. According to him, several stories were published without proper verification.

“Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do,” his statement read.

Ending his note, Suraj urged people to respect the couple’s earlier joint statement and allow them the space to move forward privately. Interestingly, Mouni later reshared his message on her Instagram story, signalling alignment in their stance despite the separation.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Suraj Nambiar's primary message regarding his separation?

Suraj Nambiar has issued a statement to address what he describes as false and malicious rumors surrounding his separation. He aims to set the record straight and counter fabricated narratives.

What specific rumors has Suraj Nambiar denied?

Suraj Nambiar explicitly denied claims of alimony, disputes, and any third-party involvement in their separation. He stated these reports are fiction and malicious.

How does Suraj Nambiar describe the nature of his separation?

He states that he and Mouni chose to part ways mutually with respect and consideration for each other's well-being. He emphasized that this mutual decision is the truth.

What is Suraj Nambiar's concern about media reporting?

Suraj criticizes media houses for fabricating narratives without verification, deeming it unfair and a deliberate attempt to vilify them. He refuses to stay silent against misinformation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours
'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours
Celebrities
Sara Ali Khan Says ‘Marriage Can Go Wrong’; Opens Up About Waiting For Right Person
Sara Ali Khan Says ‘Marriage Can Go Wrong’; Opens Up About Waiting For Right Person
Celebrities
WATCH: Harry Styles’ Reaction To ‘Viva Palestina’ Chant During Live Show Goes Viral
WATCH: Harry Styles’ Reaction To ‘Viva Palestina’ Chant During Live Show Goes Viral
Celebrities
Raveena Tandon Says CCTV Footage Helped Expose ‘False Rape Case’ Threat During 2024 Mob Incident
Raveena Tandon Says CCTV Footage Helped Expose ‘False Rape Case’ Threat During 2024 Mob Incident
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Calls Emergency White House Meeting on Iran Crisis Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: Missing Nylon Belt Raises Serious Questions
Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: Married Woman Dies After Alleged Fall From Roof, Family Alleges Murder
Anger in Uttar Pradesh: Job Aspirants Stage Unusual Protest Over 69,000 Teacher Vacancy Case
US Idaho Air Show Horror: Two Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Stunt Display
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget