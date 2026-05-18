Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suraj Nambiar denies false reports regarding his separation.

He states there's no alimony, disputes, or third party.

The couple mutually respected each other's wellbeing.

Nambiar criticizes unverified media narratives and speculation.

Businessman Suraj Nambiar has finally spoken out, and his message is definitely unambiguous. As rumours swirled across social media, he stepped forward to address what he describes as "false" and "irresponsible" narratives. His statement arrives just days after the former couple confirmed their decision to part ways.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Follows Suraj Nambiar On Instagram As Couple Confirms Separation

Suraj Nambiar Calls Out ‘Malicious’ Reports

(Image Source: Instagram/@nambiar13)

Taking a direct aim at the speculations, Suraj dismissed several circulating claims as baseless and misleading. He did not mince his words, stating, “Baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

'We Chose To Part Ways With Mutual Respect'

Clarifying the nature of their separation, Suraj said that the decision was mutual and handled with care. “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone,” he said.

Appeal To Keep Innocent People Out

Apart from addressing the rumours, Suraj also voiced concern over others being unnecessarily dragged into the situation. Without naming individuals, he criticised the tendency to involve friends and acquaintances in speculation.

“I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Divorce: Actor Disables Comments After Internet Blames Disha Patani For Troubled Marriage

Criticism Of Unverified Media Narratives

He went a step further, questioning the credibility of certain reports that surfaced in the aftermath of the announcement. According to him, several stories were published without proper verification.

“Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do,” his statement read.

Ending his note, Suraj urged people to respect the couple’s earlier joint statement and allow them the space to move forward privately. Interestingly, Mouni later reshared his message on her Instagram story, signalling alignment in their stance despite the separation.