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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Mourns K Rajan, Who Died By Suicide At 85; Says His Contributions To Tamil Cinema Are ‘Memorable’

Vijay Mourns K Rajan, Who Died By Suicide At 85; Says His Contributions To Tamil Cinema Are ‘Memorable’

Veteran producer K Rajan died by suicide in Chennai on Sunday. He was known name in the Tamil film industry and had been associated with several films over the years.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 May 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker K Rajan died by apparent suicide in Chennai.
  • He advocated for small producers and industry welfare.
  • Chief Minister Vijay and other leaders condoled his death.
  • Rajan produced, directed, and acted in Tamil films.

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has expressed grief over the death of veteran Tamil filmmaker K Rajan, who died in Chennai on Sunday, May 17. The 85-year-old reportedly jumped into the Adyar River in Chennai. An investigation into the case is currently underway.

The news of his death sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, and many have been mourning the loss of the veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor.

Vijay Condoles K Rajan’s Death

Vijay, in a statement, expressed his condolences to Rajan’s family and remembered his contributions to Tamil cinema. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and film distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry,” the statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office read.

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It further noted that Rajan was known for voicing his opinions on issues concerning the welfare of the film industry, especially the rights of small-scale producers and distributors.

“K Rajan continuously and courageously spoke about the welfare of the film industry, particularly the rights of small-scale film producers and distributors, as well as changing trends in Tamil cinema. Having closely journeyed with the film industry for several decades, his contributions are memorable. The film industry will always remember his contributions,” the statement added.

K Rajan was known for producing films such as Thangamana Thangachi and Chinna Poove Mella Pesu. Over the years, he also worked as a director and actor, appearing in films including Thunivu and Bakasuran.

Vijay also conveyed his condolences to Rajan’s family, friends, and members of the Tamil film industry grieving his loss.

“I convey my deepest condolences and solace to the grieving family members, friends, and the Tamil film industry who are mourning the loss of Mr K Rajan.”

Not just Vijay, former Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin also mourned his loss. He said that Rajan had always boldly raised his voice for the welfare of small film producers and the overall development of the film industry.

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“He had always urged that Tamil films be titled in Tamil,” Stalin said in a statement, adding that Rajan consistently fought for the rights of ordinary workers in the film industry.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said Rajan’s voice was important in securing recognition for small-budget films in the Tamil film industry.

K Rajan’s Death

Police said that K Rajan’s death appears to be a case of suicide. The film industry veteran reportedly asked his driver to stop the car while crossing the Adyar bridge and suddenly got out and jumped into the river. 

The driver, per a report by PTI, immediately alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. 

Rajan entered the Tamil film industry as a producer in the early 1980s. Apart from producing films, he also directed a few movies. He also served as president of a film distributors’ association.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was K Rajan and what was his contribution to Tamil cinema?

K Rajan was a veteran Tamil filmmaker, known as a producer, director, actor, and distributor. He made unique contributions to the industry and championed the rights of small-scale producers and distributors.

What was K Rajan's stance on the welfare of the film industry?

K Rajan was known for courageously voicing opinions on the welfare of the film industry. He particularly focused on the rights of small-scale producers and distributors and advocated for Tamil titles for Tamil films.

How did K Rajan die?

K Rajan reportedly died by suicide, jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.

Which films was K Rajan associated with as a producer or actor?

K Rajan produced films like 'Thangamana Thangachi' and 'Chinna Poove Mella Pesu.' He also acted in films such as 'Thunivu' and 'Bakasuran'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Vijay Tamil K Rajan
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