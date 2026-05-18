Rumors began after they were seen at the same temple with their families and Sreeleela attended IPL matches, leading to speculation of a joint family outing.
Sreeleela Not Dating Tilak Varma; They’ve Never Even Spoken: Report
The dating rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela began after the two were seen at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple along with their families in December last year.
- Dating rumors between Sreeleela and Tilak Varma are baseless.
- Temple visit and IPL match sightings sparked unfounded speculation.
- Source claims the two have never met or spoken.
- Sreeleela is focused on upcoming film projects.
After Telugu actor Sreeleela and cricketer Tilak Varma were spotted at the same temple with their families, and the actor was seen attending IPL matches, social media users began speculating that the two were dating. However, neither of them ever commented on the rumours. Now, a report has dismissed the claims as “baseless and untrue”.
‘They’ve Never Even Spoken’
According to a source-based report by Pinkvilla, there is no truth to speculations. “The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.
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The source further claimed that the two have never even interacted.
“The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis,” the source added.
How Did Rumours Begin?
The dating rumours started after the two were seen at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple along with their families in December last year. This led many to believe that it was a joint family outing.
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Reports also claimed that Sreeleela and her mother were spotted in premium stands during high-profile Mumbai Indians matches, allegedly wearing jerseys featuring Tilak Varma’s number.
Sreeleela’s Upcoming Projects
Sreeleela was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna. The actor will next be seen in director Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming Tamil action film, tentatively titled D55, alongside Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.
Sreeleela is also preparing for her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in a film directed by Anurag Basu.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the dating rumors between Sreeleela and Tilak Varma?
Have Sreeleela and Tilak Varma ever met or spoken?
According to a source, they have never met or spoken to each other. The rumors are completely baseless and untrue.
What does the report say about the dating rumors?
A report has dismissed the claims as 'baseless and untrue,' stating that there is absolutely no truth to the speculations about Tilak Varma and Sreeleela.
What are Sreeleela's upcoming projects?
Sreeleela will be seen in a Tamil action film with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, and is preparing for her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan.