Sreeleela Not Dating Tilak Varma; They’ve Never Even Spoken: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dating rumors between Sreeleela and Tilak Varma are baseless.

Temple visit and IPL match sightings sparked unfounded speculation.

Source claims the two have never met or spoken.

Sreeleela is focused on upcoming film projects.

After Telugu actor Sreeleela and cricketer Tilak Varma were spotted at the same temple with their families, and the actor was seen attending IPL matches, social media users began speculating that the two were dating. However, neither of them ever commented on the rumours. Now, a report has dismissed the claims as “baseless and untrue”.

‘They’ve Never Even Spoken’

According to a source-based report by Pinkvilla, there is no truth to speculations. “The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

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The source further claimed that the two have never even interacted.

“The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis,” the source added.

How Did Rumours Begin?

The dating rumours started after the two were seen at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple along with their families in December last year. This led many to believe that it was a joint family outing.

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Reports also claimed that Sreeleela and her mother were spotted in premium stands during high-profile Mumbai Indians matches, allegedly wearing jerseys featuring Tilak Varma’s number.

Sreeleela’s Upcoming Projects

Sreeleela was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna. The actor will next be seen in director Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming Tamil action film, tentatively titled D55, alongside Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.

Sreeleela is also preparing for her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in a film directed by Anurag Basu.