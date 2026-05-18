Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSreeleela Not Dating Tilak Varma; They’ve Never Even Spoken: Report

Sreeleela Not Dating Tilak Varma; They’ve Never Even Spoken: Report

The dating rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela began after the two were seen at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple along with their families in December last year.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dating rumors between Sreeleela and Tilak Varma are baseless.
  • Temple visit and IPL match sightings sparked unfounded speculation.
  • Source claims the two have never met or spoken.
  • Sreeleela is focused on upcoming film projects.

After Telugu actor Sreeleela and cricketer Tilak Varma were spotted at the same temple with their families, and the actor was seen attending IPL matches, social media users began speculating that the two were dating. However, neither of them ever commented on the rumours. Now, a report has dismissed the claims as “baseless and untrue”.

‘They’ve Never Even Spoken’

According to a source-based report by Pinkvilla, there is no truth to speculations. “The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

ALSO READ| 'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours

The source further claimed that the two have never even interacted.

“The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis,” the source added.

How Did Rumours Begin?

The dating rumours started after the two were seen at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple along with their families in December last year. This led many to believe that it was a joint family outing.

ALSO READ| Raveena Tandon Says CCTV Footage Helped Expose ‘False Rape Case’ Threat During 2024 Mob Incident

Reports also claimed that Sreeleela and her mother were spotted in premium stands during high-profile Mumbai Indians matches, allegedly wearing jerseys featuring Tilak Varma’s number.

Sreeleela’s Upcoming Projects

Sreeleela was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna. The actor will next be seen in director Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming Tamil action film, tentatively titled D55, alongside Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.

Sreeleela is also preparing for her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in a film directed by Anurag Basu.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the dating rumors between Sreeleela and Tilak Varma?

Rumors began after they were seen at the same temple with their families and Sreeleela attended IPL matches, leading to speculation of a joint family outing.

Have Sreeleela and Tilak Varma ever met or spoken?

According to a source, they have never met or spoken to each other. The rumors are completely baseless and untrue.

What does the report say about the dating rumors?

A report has dismissed the claims as 'baseless and untrue,' stating that there is absolutely no truth to the speculations about Tilak Varma and Sreeleela.

What are Sreeleela's upcoming projects?

Sreeleela will be seen in a Tamil action film with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, and is preparing for her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pushpa 2 Tilak Varma ENtertainment News Sreeleela
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sreeleela Not Dating Tilak Varma; They’ve Never Even Spoken: Report
Sreeleela Not Dating Tilak Varma; They’ve Never Even Spoken: Report
Celebrities
'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours
'No Alimony, No Third Party': Suraj Nambiar Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mouni Roy, Slams 'Malicious' Rumours
Celebrities
Sara Ali Khan Says ‘Marriage Can Go Wrong’; Opens Up About Waiting For Right Person
Sara Ali Khan Says ‘Marriage Can Go Wrong’; Opens Up About Waiting For Right Person
Celebrities
WATCH: Harry Styles’ Reaction To ‘Viva Palestina’ Chant During Live Show Goes Viral
WATCH: Harry Styles’ Reaction To ‘Viva Palestina’ Chant During Live Show Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Calls Emergency White House Meeting on Iran Crisis Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: Missing Nylon Belt Raises Serious Questions
Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: Married Woman Dies After Alleged Fall From Roof, Family Alleges Murder
Anger in Uttar Pradesh: Job Aspirants Stage Unusual Protest Over 69,000 Teacher Vacancy Case
US Idaho Air Show Horror: Two Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Stunt Display
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget