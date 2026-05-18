‘Was That Vijay?’ Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Coffee Shop Scene Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral scene shows Suriya's character intervening in a coffee shop.

Speculation arises about a Vijay cameo during a

Supporting actors from the scene were also in Vijay's 'Leo'.

Internet buzzes with theories about the surprising movie connection.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s fantasy adventure Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, finally hit theatres on May 15 after a one-day delay due to pending financier issues. Now that the film has been released, a video has gone viral that led many to ask if the scene featured the actor and Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay.

Karuppu’s Viral Coffee Shop Scene

The now-viral video begins with a customer aggressively grabbing a barista’s wrist inside a coffee shop. Suriya’s character, who appears to possess divine powers in the film, makes a gesture that instantly changes the situation. The man lets go of the woman’s hand and apologises.

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“Sorry sister. These lenses are giving me a splitting headache. It’s okay if you don’t have chocolate coffee. At least get me some filter coffee,” he says.

The barista jokingly responds, “Were you begging this much just for filter coffee?” When he says yes, she replies, “I’ll get you a special Leo coffee,” before asking someone to prepare a strong Leo coffee.

Trisha’s character, seated beside Suriya, asks him what just happened. He explains that the man and his friends would have likely misbehaved with the woman. “Then my friend, the coffee shop owner, would’ve killed them all and added another case to the list,” Suriya says.

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That dialogue received loud cheers in theatres as the camera pans to show a man preparing coffee in the background, as music reminiscent of Leo played. Although the man’s face is not shown, viewers quickly began speculating that the cameo might actually be Vijay himself.

Not just this, actors Janany Kunaseelan and Sandy Master, who appear in the scene, were also part of Vijay’s Leo.

Internet Reacts To Viral Scene

After watching the film, many social media users flooded platforms with theories and reactions.

“Karuppu connecting itself to Leo was not on my 2026 bingo card,” one user wrote.

“If that was Vijay making coffee, Tamil cinema just witnessed the wildest surprise moment,” another commented.

A third posted, “RJ Balaji knew exactly what he was doing with that ‘One strong Leo coffee, anna’ dialogue.”

Another viewer wrote that the scene gave them goosebumps before asking, “Was that actually Vijay?”