Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone exited Prabhas' 'Spirit'.

Producer alleged Deepika leaked confidential film details to media.

Earlier reports cited working hours; Triptii Dimri eventually replaced her.

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has continued to fuel debate. While earlier reports linked the fallout to an eight-hour working-shift condition, a fresh claim from producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has brought the reported fee and profit-sharing discussions into focus.

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Why Did Deepika Padukone Exit Spirit?

According to Pranay Reddy Vanga, discussions with Deepika Padukone continued for around one-and-a-half years. He claimed that the negotiations involved more than just her remuneration, with the actress allegedly seeking 10% of the film’s total profits in addition to her fee.

Speaking to NTV, Pranay addressed the controversy surrounding the project and said the decision followed discussions over the actress’ fee, working hours and other important aspects of the film.

He stressed that the disagreement was not simply about an additional Rs 5-6 crore in remuneration.

Pranay said, “Deepika was asking for a 10% share of the film’s profits. Soon after that, things got out of hand. She can ask for anything she wants. If we are willing to give it, we can, but the film’s budget also needs to work for us.”

Producer Alleges Spirit Story And Character Details Were Leaked

The producer also made a more serious allegation about what happened after the makers began considering other options for the role.

According to Pranay, details concerning the film’s confidential storyline and characters were allegedly leaked to the media once the team started looking at alternative casting options.

He said, “We felt that things were not working out. So, we started considering other options. And as soon as we began exploring those options, she started leaking everything.”

Pranay further claimed that the team had spent more than a year discussing the story and Deepika’s character with her. He said the discussions were intended to remain private and that the details becoming public left the team upset.

He added, “We had discussions with her about the story and the character. Things that are discussed internally should not be made public, but she leaked all of it.”

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What Had Deepika Padukone Said About Spirit?

Deepika Padukone had earlier been linked to the decision to leave the film over the reported eight-hour working-shift condition. Reports also claimed that she had asked for a fee of Rs 20 crore.

According to those reports, she wanted to work five days a week, with an eight-hour shift each day. There were also reports that she did not agree to deliver dialogues in Telugu.

The makers eventually cast Triptii Dimri in her place.