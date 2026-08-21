‘Awarapan’ Leaked Online As Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ Stays 70.40% Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Original 2007 film Awarapan leaked online, removed from YouTube.

Fan alerted actor; pirated film accumulated 3.3M views.

Awarapan 2 dominates box office, significantly leading Batwara 1947.

Awarapan, which was released in 2007, has reportedly been leaked online across multiple platforms, including YouTube. While the makers acted swiftly to get the pirated version of the cult classic removed from YouTube, the film is still said to be available on other platforms.

The film appears to have fallen victim to piracy following the release of Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 on August 14, which revived nostalgia around his older films and the 2000s era.

‘Awarapan’ Leaked Online

The full film, which had been uploaded to a YouTube channel, was eventually blocked after a die-hard Emraan Hashmi fan alerted the actor about the unauthorised upload via email.

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In the email, the fan wrote, “I wanted to bring an important matter to your attention regarding Awarapan. An unauthorised upload of the full Awarapan movie has recently appeared on YouTube. Since the makers are planning to bring the film back to theatres, this unauthorised availability on YouTube could potentially affect the excitement, audience interest and theatrical experience surrounding the re-release.”

The fan also urged the team to get the video removed at the earliest and attached the YouTube link. Before it was taken down, the upload had reportedly garnered over 3.3 million views in just 13 days.

Following the action, the fan thanked Emraan for the quick response. “Thanks for taking action against the unauthorised upload of Awarapan. As an Awarapan fan, I really want everyone to watch this movie in theatres,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Awarapan 2’ Remains 70.40% Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 clashed at the box office, and Emraan Hashmi’s film has emerged as the clear frontrunner.

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It opened with Rs 22 crore, while Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 earned Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day. On Thursday, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 6 crore, compared to Batwara 1947’s Rs 1.35 crore.

So far, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 113.50 crore in net collections, while Batwara 1947 stands at Rs 33.60 crore. With a difference of Rs 79.90 crore, Batwara 1947 is currently 70.40% behind Awarapan 2 at the box office.