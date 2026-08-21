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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'The Odyssey' Becomes Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film With $1.352 Bn Global Box Office; Beats 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'The Odyssey' Becomes Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film With $1.352 Bn Global Box Office; Beats 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The Odyssey becomes the highest-grossing R-rated film ever with USD 1.352 billion (approx. Rs 12,949 crore) worldwide, surpassing Deadpool and Wolverine. The film has now set new box office records.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 06:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • It earned $1.352 billion, becoming Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film.
  • Inspired by Homer, film follows Odysseus' perilous journey home.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has reached another major milestone at the global box office, officially becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The epic has earned USD 1.352 billion (approx. Rs 12,949 crore) worldwide, surpassing the record previously held by 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which finished with USD 1.338 billion (approx. Rs 12,814 crore), according to Variety.

ALSO READ: ‘Awarapan 2’ vs ‘Batwara 1947’: Distributors At Odds With Theatre Owners As ‘Toxic’ Release Nears

'The Odyssey' Surpasses 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Released in cinemas on July 17, The Odyssey made an impressive USD 123 million (approx. Rs 11,780 crore) during its domestic opening. Its box office run has since gathered pace, with the film now taking USD 516 million (approx. Rs 4,942 crore) in North America and USD 835 million from international markets.

The latest achievement adds another major chapter to the film's already remarkable theatrical run.

Ryan Reynolds, who starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, also marked the milestone on social media. He wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car."

ALSO READ: Anjali Arora Visits Kainchi Dham Amid Trolling Over Mata Sita Role In 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'

Another Major Box Office Milestone For Nolan

The record comes just days after The Odyssey became the highest-grossing film of Christopher Nolan's career.

The film has also set new career box office highs for its leading stars, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.

What Is 'The Odyssey' About?

Inspired by Homer's ancient Greek poem, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he undertakes a perilous journey back to Ithaca following the Trojan War.

Along the way, Odysseus faces battles and encounters with mythical creatures as he attempts to return to his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and reunite with his son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The film also features Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie.

(With inputs from ANI)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 06:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deadpool Christopher Nolan Robert Pattinson Tom Holland Ryan Reynolds Wolverine Anne Hathaway Matt Damon The Odyssey The Odyssey Box Office
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