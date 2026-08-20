Explorer
Abp Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvan, Rohit And Pratibha Pictured Together In Andheri, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Also Make Stylish Appearances
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvam Bam, Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta Pictured Together in Andheri; Pooja Hegde and Sonal Chauhan clicked in airport; Tamannaah Bhatia also pictured in Juhu.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:09 AM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Abp Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvan, Rohit And Pratibha Pictured Together In Andheri, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Also Make Stylish Appearances
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Natasa Stankovic Snapped In Bandra, Kim Sharma, Orry And Mirzapur Cast Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Twin On Date Night, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Others Snapped At Airport
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Sharma, Roshni Walia, Anupriya Goenka, Nidhi Bhanushali, And Ruhanika Dhawan Snapped Looking Chic Across Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi And Disha Patani Pictured During Awarapan 2 Screening; Elvish Yadav, Kunal Kemmu Also Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sara Tendulkar Snapped In Bandra, Kajol Devgn, Kunal Khemu And Others Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ayesha Khan Snapped At Andheri, Pamela Serena, Palak Sindhwani, Vishal Aditya Singh And Others Turn Heads At Shreya Kalra's Success Party
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order
Entertainment
‘Don’t Give Me Character Lessons’: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev
Entertainment
Is BTS Suga Dating Go Ara? Fans Spot Similarities In Their Barcelona Photos
Entertainment
Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED In Betting App Case, Questioned In Hyderabad
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
Abp Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvan, Rohit And Pratibha Pictured Together In Andheri, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Also Make Stylish Appearances
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City
Nayanima Basu
Opinion