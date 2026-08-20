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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesAbp Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvan, Rohit And Pratibha Pictured Together In Andheri, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Also Make Stylish Appearances

Abp Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvan, Rohit And Pratibha Pictured Together In Andheri, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Also Make Stylish Appearances

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvam Bam, Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta Pictured Together in Andheri; Pooja Hegde and Sonal Chauhan clicked in airport; Tamannaah Bhatia also pictured in Juhu.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 12:09 AM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvam Bam, Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta Pictured Together in Andheri; Pooja Hegde and Sonal Chauhan clicked in airport; Tamannaah Bhatia also pictured in Juhu.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Bhuvan Bam spotted in Andheri wearing Black long-sleeve button-down shirt paired with dark trousers and brown shoes.
Bhuvan Bam spotted in Andheri wearing Black long-sleeve button-down shirt paired with dark trousers and brown shoes.
2/6
Rohit Saraf spotted in Andheri wearing a casual yellow plaid shirt and dark relaxed-fit trousers in the city.
Rohit Saraf spotted in Andheri wearing a casual yellow plaid shirt and dark relaxed-fit trousers in the city.
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Pratibha Ranta pictured in Andheri wearing an off-white button-down cable knit cardigan paired with light-wash wide-leg denim jeans.
Pratibha Ranta pictured in Andheri wearing an off-white button-down cable knit cardigan paired with light-wash wide-leg denim jeans.
4/6
Pooja Hegde arriving at the Mumbai Airport dressed in a casual striped top, dark blazer, and wide-leg denim jeans.
Pooja Hegde arriving at the Mumbai Airport dressed in a casual striped top, dark blazer, and wide-leg denim jeans.
5/6
Sonal Chauhan wears casual taupe tank top paired with beige wide-leg trousers and a white belt while arriving at the airport.
Sonal Chauhan wears casual taupe tank top paired with beige wide-leg trousers and a white belt while arriving at the airport.
6/6
Tamannaah Bhatia clicked in Juhu carrying a chic Celine Ava handbag paired with a casual white t-shirt and wide-leg black denim jeans.
Tamannaah Bhatia clicked in Juhu carrying a chic Celine Ava handbag paired with a casual white t-shirt and wide-leg black denim jeans.
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:09 AM (IST)
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Bhuvam Bam Pratibha Ranta Rohit Saraf ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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