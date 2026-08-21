Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant advised Sunita Ahuja to secure Govinda's wealth.

Sunita withdrew divorce petition, citing Govinda's alleged marriage plans.

This follows Sunita's allegations of Govinda's affair with Komal Rani.

Rakhi Sawant has weighed in on the very public drama between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja and offered the latter some rather unusual advice. Rakhi urged Sunita to “focus on Rs 200 crore,” suggesting that if Govinda were to marry someone else, she could stand to lose a colossal amount of money.

During the same conversation over the phone, Sunita also revealed why she decided to withdraw her divorce petition against Govinda.

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‘Focus On Rs 200 Crore’: Rakhi Sawant’s Advice

Rakhi, who was interacting with the paparazzi outside Hotel Samrat in Mumbai, dialled Sunita and offered her advice in a conversation that has since gone viral on social media.

“Thoda aap Rs 200 crore par dhyan do. Dusri teesri koi aa gayi na, ye Rs 200 crore le jayegi. Pehle aap apne naam par sab kuch kar lo, please. Meherbani [Focus a little on the Rs 200 crore. If a second or third woman comes into his life, she’ll take away that Rs 200 crore. First, please get everything transferred to your name. Please.],” Rakhi told Sunita.

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Sunita Reveals Govinda’s ‘Second Marriage’ Plans

During the conversation, Sunita also opened up about her decision to withdraw her divorce plea against Govinda.

“Maine kal case wapas le lia, kyun ki shadi karne ke plan me the ye log [I took back the case because these guys were planning to get married],” Sunita said, apparently referring to Govinda’s alleged plans for another marriage.

Rakhi then told her that she had done the right thing by withdrawing the case.

In a separate video, Rakhi claimed that Sunita withdrew her divorce petition following her advice. She also said that no one would be able to break Govinda and Sunita’s marriage and urged people to pray for the couple.

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Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Plea Against Govinda

On Wednesday, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition against Govinda. A video of her stepping out of a family court in Mumbai with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, went viral online. While Sunita largely remained quiet, she made a sarcastic remark as she got into her car, telling the paparazzi that she and her son had come to the court to “celebrate a birthday”.

The development comes amid a very public feud between the couple, during which Sunita had made allegations about Govinda’s alleged extramarital relationship with newcomer Komal Rani. Govinda was also spotted with her at the airport and introduced her to the paparazzi.

Reacting to the video, Sunita reportedly said that the woman Govinda was seen with was of their daughter’s age and that he should be ashamed. She also referred to Govinda as the newcomer’s “sugar daddy” and commented on her choice of clothes.

Govinda - who apparently became upset with what she had said - asked her to stay within her limits.