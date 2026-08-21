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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShweta Tiwari Trolled After Questioning Tukaram Munde Over Instamart Delivery, Questions Raj Thackeray Supporters

Shweta Tiwari Trolled After Questioning Tukaram Munde Over Instamart Delivery, Questions Raj Thackeray Supporters

Shweta Tiwari has spoken out after receiving abusive messages allegedly from Marathi users and Raj Thackeray supporters following her complaint to Tukaram Munde.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Shweta Tiwari faced abuse after a delivery complaint.
  • Abusive messages came from alleged Raj Thackeray supporters.
  • Tiwari questioned educated men using such degrading language online.
  • She asked Raj Thackeray if such conduct was acceptable.

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has spoken out about a wave of abusive messages she says she received on Instagram after raising a complaint over a cockroach found in an online-ordered item. The actor had tagged FDA chief Tukaram Munde and called for action over the incident. She later said some Marathi users and people claiming to support Raj Thackeray had sent her offensive and abusive messages.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari Slams Tukaram Munde After Cockroach Found In Instamart Order: 'Aap Kaha Hain? Dhyaan Dijiye'

Shweta Tiwari Shares Screenshots Of Abusive Messages

Shweta shared screenshots of the messages on her Instagram Stories and also posted profiles of some of the users from whom she allegedly received the abuse.

Addressing the issue, she wrote, “Today, I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and unfortunately very common on social media: calling a woman 'r****'. Any woman of any age. From any profession. Any man, from any background, can come online and call a woman 'r****'. And what shocks me is that these men are not necessarily uneducated or from troubled backgrounds. Amy of them are educated, come from seemingly respectable families, have wives, daughters and mothers and sisters...and yet feel completely comfortable using the most degrading word they can think for another woman."

(Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
(Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

She questioned how people who speak to women in such a derogatory manner reconcile that behaviour with the values of their own families.

Shweta Tiwari Questions How Such People Face Their Families

In another Instagram Story, Shweta wrote, “I thought how do you go home to that family after soeaking to another woman like this? Apparently, he is also a supporter of Raj Thackeray or his party. And that brings me to something very personal.”

Shweta stressed that her comments came from her own long association with Maharashtra and the respect she has for Marathi identity and culture.

The actor further said, "I have lived in Maharashtra all my life. My father was brought up in Mumbai. All my life, I have grown up seeing the pride and dignity attached to being a Marathi manus."

(Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
(Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

ALSO READ: ‘Focus On Rs 200 Crore’: Rakhi Sawant’s Advice To Sunita Ahuja As She Reveals Govinda’s ‘Second Marriage’ Plans

Shweta Tiwari Asks Raj Thackeray If Such Behaviour Is Acceptable

The actor then questioned Raj Thackeray on whether he considered such conduct acceptable when the people involved claimed to be his supporters.

Shweta wrote, “Is this is what being a Marathi manus has come to mean? Raj Thackeray, if people like this are your supporters, then I would genuinely like to know…do you believe this is acceptable behaviour? Because speaking Marathi, calling yourself a Marathi manus, or claiming to love Maharashtra is not enough.”

The actor added, “Respecting women is also part of that identity. And if you can proudly display the women in your own family while degrading another woman online, then perhaps it is time to ask yourself one simple question: Would you be okay to someone speaking to the women in you family the way you speak on the internet?”

(Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
(Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta Tiwari On ‘The Traitors 2’

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently appearing in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's popular reality show ‘The Traitors’. Her game strategy and outspoken personality have been drawing attention from viewers.

The show is hosted by Karan Johar.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shweta Tiwari receive abusive messages on Instagram?

She received abusive messages after raising a complaint about finding a cockroach in an online-ordered item. She had tagged FDA chief Tukaram Munde about the incident.

Who did Shweta Tiwari say sent her the abusive messages?

She stated that some Marathi users and individuals claiming to support Raj Thackeray sent her offensive and abusive messages. She shared screenshots of these messages.

What was Shweta Tiwari's main concern regarding the abuse?

She was deeply concerned that men, even educated ones from respectable families, felt comfortable using degrading language towards women online. She questioned how they reconcile this with their family values.

What question did Shweta Tiwari pose to Raj Thackeray?

She questioned whether he considered the abusive behavior from people claiming to be his supporters acceptable. She emphasized that respecting women is a vital part of Marathi identity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Raj Thackeray Shweta Tiwari Instamart Tukaram Munde
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