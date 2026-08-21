Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Sharma revealed disturbing casting couch experience for 'Hate Story 2'.

She recounted being asked for underwear during the casting process.

Kangana endured severe childhood financial hardship and relative's abuse.

She noted casting couch prevalent in entertainment and other industries.

Kangana Sharma has opened up about some of the most difficult chapters of her life, including a disturbing experience she says she faced during a casting process. The 'Great Grand Masti' actress recalled an incident linked to the casting of 'Hate Story 2' and spoke candidly about the uncomfortable proposition she was given.

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'Aap Kitni Bold Hain?'

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kangana recalled an encounter that took place while the casting process for 'Hate Story 2' was under way. She said she had met people from a casting agency at a restaurant when the conversation turned towards how bold she was willing to be on screen.

Sharing the experience, Kangana said, "Mere saath casting couch hua hai. Mujhe bola gaya ki apni panty utaakar mujhe do. Hate Story 2 ki casting chal rahi thi, toh ek agency thi. Hum ek restaurant mein baithe hue the. Toh unhone mujhse poocha ki aap kitni bold hain. Toh maine kaha ki agar baat acting ki aati hai, toh aap mujhse kuch bhi kara lo, main mind se itni bold hoon. Toh usne mujhe kaha ki apni panty utaakar mujhe do. Toh phir maine kaha, abhi khaega ya baahar chal kar khaega? Toh bola, arre main toh bas dekhna chaah raha tha ki aap kitni bold ho. Toh maine kaha ki pata nahi tum jaise logon ne kitni ladkiyon ko molest kiya hoga."

The actress added, "Toh aisi mentally hoti hai, lekin ye aapke haath mein hota hai. Casting couch kahan par nahi hai? Koi bhi industry safe nahi hai. Corporate le lo."

Kangana Sharma On A Difficult Childhood

Kangana also spoke about hardships she faced while growing up. According to her, her childhood was marked by financial problems, with her family struggling to meet even basic needs.

She further claimed that a relative abused her when she was a child. Kangana said her family members were unaware of what had happened, and that the relative has since died.

Remembering those years, she said her family had gone through severe financial difficulties. She recalled a time when her father was not working, the family did not have a proper home and even food had to be managed through borrowing.

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Kangana Sharma's Workfront

Kangana has appeared in films including 'Great Grand Masti', 'Dulla Bhatti', 'Ram Ratan', 'Yused', 'Mona Home Delivery' and 'Let's Play Blind'.

Looking back at her time on 'Great Grand Masti', she said director Inder Kumar was a good person and that her co-stars were also supportive. However, she added that she did not have much interaction with anyone during the shoot.