Mumbai: Crane, JCB Fall On Kurla Slum Area Ahead Of Demolition Drive; 8 Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crane and JCB fell in Kurla, injuring two people.

Crane fell onto railway track, also striking a house.

Incident occurred during shifting operation; police started investigation.

A crane being mounted for a proposed MHADA encroachment-removal and demolition drive overturned and fell into a slum area in Kurla East early Friday, injuring eight people. There have been no reports of any deaths.

The accident occurred at around 2:40 am while a crane was being used to lift and shift a JCB machine. The area had been evacuated during the operation. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received information about the accident at around 3:04 am.

Crane Being Prepared For MHADA Action

According to the junior engineer of L Ward present at the site, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) was preparing to carry out an encroachment-removal and demolition drive at the location.

The crane was being mounted with the help of a Poclain machine for the proposed action when it suddenly overturned and fell into the adjoining slum area.

Following the accident, teams from the BMC Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance service and BMC ward staff were sent to the spot.

ALSO READ: 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' At Jantar Mantar Today? Delhi Police Clarifies Claims

Initial information suggested that three to four people could be trapped under the debris.

A total of eight people were later reported injured. Six were taken to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital.

According to information from Sion Hospital, all six injured people admitted there are in stable condition. The two people admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital are also reported to be stable.

Crane Falls Onto Railway Line

Earlier it was reported that the crane was working at a nearby construction site on behalf of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and fell onto the overhead electric line between Kurla and Trombay.

The railway said the crane fell from the nearby worksite onto the single-line railway track in the Central Railway's Mumbai division.

Since the line is mainly used for freight trains, train services were not affected by the incident, the railway said.

ALSO READ: Six Indians Aboard Cargo Ship Carrying Turkish Weapons Hijacked By Pirates Off Somalia

Rescue Operation Underway, Police Begin Probe

The identities of the injured have not been disclosed so far.

Police and BMC teams are also checking whether anyone else remains trapped at the site.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing, with police and civic teams present at the location.

An investigation into the accident has been initiated, while other aspects of the incident are also being examined.