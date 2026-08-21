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English NewsCitiesAndhra Rajya Sabha MP's Son Booked After Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman, Car Seized

Andhra Rajya Sabha MP's Son Booked After Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman, Car Seized

Cyberabad Police seized the vehicle and identified 21-year-old Lingameneni Sanjush as the alleged driver.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MP's son allegedly killed woman near Hyderabad mall.
  • Victim Bharati Mukhi was crossing road when hit.
  • Driver Sanjush apprehended; Aston Martin seized; investigation continues.

The son of Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh has been booked after an Aston Martin allegedly hit and killed a 26-year-old woman near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Aug. 16.

Cyberabad Police have seized the luxury car, which was allegedly being driven by 21-year-old Lingameneni Sanjush, son of businessman and Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh. Police said further investigation into the fatal crash is underway.

The accident occurred at about 3 pm on Aug 16, when Bharati Mukhi, a 26-year-old sales employee at Lifestyle Store in Inorbit Mall, was crossing the road in front of the shopping centre.

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Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car

According to a police official, Mukhi had gone towards ITC Kohenur with her colleague Pooja Ashok to collect meals. The two were returning towards Inorbit Mall when the car, bearing registration number TG-09-G-0666, allegedly approached at high speed and hit Mukhi while she was crossing the road.

Mukhi suffered a severe bleeding injury to her head in the collision. She was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills for treatment.

However, the duty doctor examined her and declared her dead, police said.

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Police Identify Driver, Seize Aston Martin

During the investigation, police identified the person allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the crash as 21-year-old Lingameneni Sanjush, son of Lingamaneni Ramesh.

Police said Sanjush was apprehended on the same day. The Aston Martin involved in the accident has also been seized by Cyberabad Police as the investigation continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad on August 16?

A 26-year-old woman named Bharati Mukhi was allegedly hit and killed by an Aston Martin near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad on August 16. The incident occurred while she was crossing the road.

Who was the victim of the fatal accident?

The victim was Bharati Mukhi, a 26-year-old sales employee at Lifestyle Store. She suffered a severe head injury and was declared dead at Apollo Hospital.

Who was allegedly driving the car involved in the crash?

The car was allegedly driven by 21-year-old Lingameneni Sanjush, son of Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh. He has been apprehended by the police.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Cyberabad Police have seized the Aston Martin involved in the accident and apprehended the alleged driver. Further investigation into the fatal crash is underway.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Car Crash Hyderabad News Telangana News
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