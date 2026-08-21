Dalal Street Cautiously Optimistic: Sensex Over 77,600, Nifty Marginally Higher

Indian equity benchmarks opened marginally higher on Friday despite cautious global cues, with investors tracking movements in US Treasury yields, crude oil prices and foreign fund flows.

The BSE Sensex opened trading above 77,600, climbing more than 75 points, while the NSE Nifty50 crossed 24,250, rising 33 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start For Indian Markets

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a subdued opening for domestic equities, gaining around 15 points or 0.05 per cent in early trade.

At around 9:07 AM, the Sensex was at 77,702.18, up 164.46 points or 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 24,284.05, higher by 52.20 points or 0.22 per cent.

The domestic market's positive opening came despite weakness across several Asian markets following an overnight decline on Wall Street.

Investors are likely to remain watchful as global markets digest higher US Treasury yields, while crude oil continues to trade above the $90-per-barrel mark.

Asian Markets Fall As US Bond Yields Rise

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after US Treasury yields moved higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.92 per cent, while the Topix declined 0.40 per cent. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.07 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 2.44 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were quoted at 25,696, compared with the previous close of 25,698.49.

Wall Street Ends Lower

US equities closed lower on Thursday as a rebound in longer-term Treasury yields raised concerns about the impact of higher borrowing costs on the ongoing market rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 703.84 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 52,759.21. The S&P 500 declined 0.87 per cent, ending at 7,641.16, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1 per cent to 26,067.17.

US Treasury Yields Rebound

US government bond yields remained a key global market trigger.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose more than 5 basis points to 4.704 per cent, while the 30-year Treasury yield gained more than 5 basis points to 5.248 per cent.

The 30-year yield had earlier climbed to its highest level in nearly two decades this week, keeping investors alert to the potential impact of elevated borrowing costs on equities.

Crude Oil Remains Above $90

Crude oil prices remained elevated after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would impose its toughest-ever sanctions on Iran.

WTI crude futures were trading 0.47 per cent lower at $86.42 per barrel, while Brent crude futures eased 0.36 per cent to $93.44 per barrel, remaining above the psychologically important $90 level.

The movement in crude remains important for Indian markets given its implications for inflation, the rupee and corporate profitability.

Gold And Silver Prices

Gold prices were largely subdued in international trade. On COMEX, gold was quoted at $4,568.40 per ounce, down 0.07 per cent.

Domestic 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,59,580 per 10 grams, up 0.94 per cent from the previous session. The 24-carat rate in Delhi stood at Rs 1,59,310 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,19,685.

Silver futures on COMEX were marginally lower at $68.08 per troy ounce, while domestic silver prices rose 2.76 per cent to Rs 2.44 lakh per kilogram.

FIIs Sell, DIIs Remain Buyers

Institutional flows remained divergent in the previous session.

According to provisional NSE data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 583.36 crore on August 20. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,537.71 crore.

The continued buying by domestic institutions provided some support to the market amid foreign fund outflows.