Imran Khan Shifted Back To Jail After Few Hours At Islamabad Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan briefly hospitalized for evaluation, then returned to prison.

Supreme Court ordered health evaluation; allowed weekly family visits.

Khan met his wife, sister at Adiala Jail.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been shifted back to prison after spending a few hours at a hospital in Islamabad, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said.

The 73-year-old former premier was taken to Shifa International Hospital following a Supreme Court order for treatment and evaluation of several health problems, including an eye condition. Khan had been expected to remain at the hospital until Sept. 16, when his next hearing is scheduled.

Khan, who was ousted from power in 2022, has been incarcerated for more than three years. His transfer to the hospital had been welcomed by PTI, which said the move was only a step towards what it described as its broader goal of “real freedom” and an independent judiciary.

Supreme Court Allows Weekly Family Meetings

The Supreme Court’s order for Khan’s medical evaluation came amid growing concerns over his health. The court also directed authorities to allow him to meet his family members every week.

The order followed prolonged complaints from Khan’s family and party over restrictions on his access to relatives. His detention has also drawn criticism from PTI, which has repeatedly raised concerns over his isolation while in prison.

Khan reportedly met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister, Noreen Niazi, at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. It was reportedly the first time he had met them this year, following a gap of around nine months.

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Khan Meets Wife, Sister At Adiala Jail

According to jail sources cited by the Express Tribune, Khan spent around 15 minutes with his sister during the meeting.

His meeting with Bushra Bibi lasted longer, with sources saying the two spoke for around 30 to 35 minutes.

The meetings came as Khan’s health and prison conditions remained under scrutiny. His party has continued to push for greater access to medical treatment and family members while he remains behind bars.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been shifted back to prison after spending a few hours at a hospital in Islamabad, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said.

The 73-year-old former premier was taken to Shifa International Hospital following a Supreme Court order for treatment and evaluation of several health problems, including an eye condition. Khan had been expected to remain at the hospital until Sept. 16, when his next hearing is scheduled.

Khan, who was ousted from power in 2022, has been incarcerated for more than three years. His transfer to the hospital had been welcomed by PTI, which said the move was only a step towards what it described as its broader goal of “real freedom” and an independent judiciary.

Supreme Court Allows Weekly Family Meetings

The Supreme Court’s order for Khan’s medical evaluation came amid growing concerns over his health. The court also directed authorities to allow him to meet his family members every week.

The order followed prolonged complaints from Khan’s family and party over restrictions on his access to relatives. His detention has also drawn criticism from PTI, which has repeatedly raised concerns over his isolation while in prison.

Khan reportedly met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister, Noreen Niazi, at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. It was reportedly the first time he had met them this year, following a gap of around nine months.

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Khan Meets Wife, Sister At Adiala Jail

According to jail sources cited by the Express Tribune, Khan spent around 15 minutes with his sister during the meeting.

His meeting with Bushra Bibi lasted longer, with sources saying the two spoke for around 30 to 35 minutes.

The meetings came as Khan’s health and prison conditions remained under scrutiny. His party has continued to push for greater access to medical treatment and family members while he remains behind bars.