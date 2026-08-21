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English NewsCitiesTwo Of Family Injured After Unidentified Men Hurl Grenade At House In Amritsar; Probe On

Two Of Family Injured After Unidentified Men Hurl Grenade At House In Amritsar; Probe On

Amritsar House Grenade Attack: Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area. The grenade was hurled by unidentified men, who came on a bike.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

Two members of a family were injured after unidentified persons allegedly hurled a grenade at their house in Jatta village in Punjab's Amritsar late Thursday night, August 20, triggering panic in the area.

According to sources, the unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the grenade at the house. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and have launched an investigation.

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Two Family Members Injured

The injured family members were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not provided in the information available.

The police are questioning the family members and local residents as part of the investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

ALSO READ: 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' At Jantar Mantar Today? Delhi Police Clarifies Claims

CCTV Footage Being Examined

CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are also being examined to gather clues about the attackers and their movements.

Police are yet to establish whether the family had any personal enmity with anyone. The investigation is underway.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
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