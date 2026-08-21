Rahul Gandhi’s Pune Event Gets Police Nod With 30 Conditions: No Drones, Separate Seating

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune Police permitted Rahul Gandhi's event with 30 conditions.

Organizers ensure event safety, crowd control, and law and order.

Conditions mandate capacity limits, strict security, and amenities.

Drone photography, objectionable displays, high-beam lights prohibited.

Pune Police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme scheduled for Aug. 22, but have imposed 30 conditions on the organisers to ensure safety, crowd control and maintenance of law and order.

The police have prohibited organisers from allowing more people into the venue than its permitted capacity. They have also made a PWD certificate confirming the structural safety of the stage mandatory, along with all required permissions and no-objection certificates.

The organisers have been directed to provide at least four entry gates, separate seating arrangements for men and women, and adequate private security personnel of both genders. Police have also instructed organisers to deploy as many female volunteers as possible, particularly to ensure the safety of women and female students.

What Are The 30 Conditions

The organisers will be responsible for ensuring adequate lighting, drinking water, toilets and firefighting equipment at the venue. They will also have to make arrangements for parking and ensure that traffic movement is not disrupted.

A 24-hour CCTV system must remain operational across the premises. An emergency route must also be kept clear at all times for police vehicles, ambulances and fire engines.

The programme must begin and end on time, while organisers will be responsible for preventing overcrowding, disorder and any situation that could affect law and order. Noise pollution and environmental protection rules must also be followed.

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Drone Photography, D-Zone Barricading Banned

Police have imposed a complete ban on photography or video recording using drones at the event. Organisers have also been instructed to install barricades in the D-Zone in front of the stage.

The conditions prohibit the display of objectionable banners, photographs or posters. High-beam lights directed towards the sky are also prohibited, while organisers must arrange generators in case of a power outage.

The organisers must obtain a fire department NOC and comply with conditions imposed by the Airport Authority and CISF. Special arrangements have also been mandated for the safety of women and female students.

Organisers Could Face Action Over Law And Order

The police have made it clear that organisers will be responsible for preventing any untoward incident and ensuring that the event does not create difficulties for senior citizens or local residents.

They must also keep the emergency route open for police, ambulances and fire services. Any situation that leads to a deterioration in law and order could result in police action against the organisers.

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Rahul Gandhi Event: 30 Conditions At A Glance