Rahul Gandhi’s Pune Event Gets Police Nod With 30 Conditions: No Drones, Separate Seating

Pune Police granted permission for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme but imposed 30 conditions to ensure safety, crowd control, and maintenance of law and order.
Rahul Gandhi’s Pune Event Gets Police Nod With 30 Conditions: No Drones, 4 Entry Gates, Separate Seating
Organisers must restrict entry to the venue’s capacity, obtain a PWD certificate for the stage and secure all required NOCs. At least four entry gates, separate seating for men and women, adequate security guards and female volunteers are mandatory.
- Pune Police permitted Rahul Gandhi's event with 30 conditions.
- Organizers ensure event safety, crowd control, and law and order.
- Conditions mandate capacity limits, strict security, and amenities.
- Drone photography, objectionable displays, high-beam lights prohibited.
Pune Police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme scheduled for Aug. 22, but have imposed 30 conditions on the organisers to ensure safety, crowd control and maintenance of law and order.
The police have prohibited organisers from allowing more people into the venue than its permitted capacity. They have also made a PWD certificate confirming the structural safety of the stage mandatory, along with all required permissions and no-objection certificates.
The organisers have been directed to provide at least four entry gates, separate seating arrangements for men and women, and adequate private security personnel of both genders. Police have also instructed organisers to deploy as many female volunteers as possible, particularly to ensure the safety of women and female students.
What Are The 30 Conditions
The organisers will be responsible for ensuring adequate lighting, drinking water, toilets and firefighting equipment at the venue. They will also have to make arrangements for parking and ensure that traffic movement is not disrupted.
A 24-hour CCTV system must remain operational across the premises. An emergency route must also be kept clear at all times for police vehicles, ambulances and fire engines.
The programme must begin and end on time, while organisers will be responsible for preventing overcrowding, disorder and any situation that could affect law and order. Noise pollution and environmental protection rules must also be followed.
ALSO READ | Andhra Rajya Sabha MP's Son Booked After Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman, Car Seized
Drone Photography, D-Zone Barricading Banned
Police have imposed a complete ban on photography or video recording using drones at the event. Organisers have also been instructed to install barricades in the D-Zone in front of the stage.
The conditions prohibit the display of objectionable banners, photographs or posters. High-beam lights directed towards the sky are also prohibited, while organisers must arrange generators in case of a power outage.
The organisers must obtain a fire department NOC and comply with conditions imposed by the Airport Authority and CISF. Special arrangements have also been mandated for the safety of women and female students.
Organisers Could Face Action Over Law And Order
The police have made it clear that organisers will be responsible for preventing any untoward incident and ensuring that the event does not create difficulties for senior citizens or local residents.
They must also keep the emergency route open for police, ambulances and fire services. Any situation that leads to a deterioration in law and order could result in police action against the organisers.
ALSO READ | Punjab Bandh Today: What Remains Open And Shut, Why Sikh Bodies Are Protesting
Rahul Gandhi Event: 30 Conditions At A Glance
- Entry must be restricted to the venue’s permitted capacity.
- The stage and pavilion must be constructed by a recognised professional agency.
- Separate seating arrangements must be made for men and women.
- A PWD certificate confirming the stage’s structural safety is mandatory.
- All required permissions and NOCs must be obtained.
- At least four entry gates must be provided.
- Male and female private security guards must be deployed.
- The organisers must deploy as many female volunteers as possible.
- Adequate lighting, drinking water and toilets must be provided.
- Firefighting equipment must be available.
- The programme must start and end on time.
- Organisers must prevent overcrowding and disorder.
- Organisers must ensure that law and order is not disrupted.
- Noise pollution regulations must be followed.
- Environmental protection rules must be followed.
- Adequate parking arrangements must be made.
- Traffic movement must not be disrupted.
- CCTV cameras must remain operational 24 hours a day.
- Senior citizens and local residents must not be inconvenienced.
- Objectionable banners, photographs or posters are prohibited.
- Organisers will be responsible for any untoward incident.
- High-beam lights directed towards the sky are prohibited.
- Generators must be arranged in case of a power failure.
- A fire department NOC is mandatory.
- Airport Authority and CISF conditions must be followed.
- Drone photography or video recording is strictly prohibited.
- Barricading must be installed in the D-Zone in front of the stage.
- An emergency route must remain open for police, ambulances and fire engines.
- Special arrangements must be made for the safety of women and female students.
- Police may take action if the law-and-order situation deteriorates.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Pune Police imposed conditions on Rahul Gandhi's program?
What safety requirements are mandatory for the event's stage and venue?
A PWD certificate confirming the stage's structural safety is mandatory. Organizers must also provide firefighting equipment, a 24-hour CCTV system, and keep an emergency route clear.
Are there any specific prohibitions at Rahul Gandhi's event?
Yes, drone photography or video recording is strictly prohibited. The display of objectionable banners, photographs, or posters and high-beam lights directed towards the sky are also banned.
What are the organizers' primary responsibilities for maintaining order?
Organizers are responsible for preventing overcrowding, disorder, and any untoward incident. They must also ensure law and order is not disrupted and convenience is maintained for local residents.