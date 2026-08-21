Arjun Bijlani Car Accident: Actor Was Returning After Promoting His Upcoming Netflix Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arjun Bijlani met car accident returning from show promotion.

Actor Arjun Bijlani and others escaped unhurt, no injuries.

Bijlani promoted his upcoming Netflix series Chumbak Colony.

Arjun Bijlani has met with a car accident while heading back from a promotional event for his upcoming Netflix show, Chumbak Colony. He had gone to appear on a popular Indian Game Show as part of the campaign to promote the project. On the way back from the shoot, the vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident.

Arjun Bijlani Car Accident

The incident took place yesterday, when Arjun's car was involved in a collision after he was returning from the promotion of the show. However, the good news is that Arjun escaped unhurt, and so did the others in the car with him. No serious injuries were reported, and the actor is reportedly doing well.

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While the accident gave everyone a scare, all those involved have come out of it safely. Arjun remains excited about Chumbak Colony's upcoming premiere on Netflix.

Arjun Bijlani Promoting Netflix Show

Yesterday, Arjun Bijlani, Neena Gupta and Helly Shah were seen promoting their upcoming Netflix series on the Indian Game Show. Photos and videos of the same are all over the Internet.

Just three days ago, he announced that he is joining the Netflix show. “Super excited to be a part of Chumbak Colony and to be joining the Netflix family!” he wrote while sharing a Reel on Instagram.

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“Shooting for this one has been such a fun and memorable experience. The world of Chumbak Colony is quirky, entertaining and filled with some truly wonderful characters. A big thank you to JD and Aatish sir for giving me this opportunity and trusting me with this journey. Can’t wait for you all to watch it!” he added.