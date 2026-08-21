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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesArjun Bijlani Car Accident: Actor Was Returning After Promoting His Upcoming Netflix Show

Arjun Bijlani Car Accident: Actor Was Returning After Promoting His Upcoming Netflix Show

Arjun Bijlani was returning after promoting his show, Chumbak Colony, when he met with a car accident.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arjun Bijlani met car accident returning from show promotion.
  • Actor Arjun Bijlani and others escaped unhurt, no injuries.
  • Bijlani promoted his upcoming Netflix series Chumbak Colony.

Arjun Bijlani has met with a car accident while heading back from a promotional event for his upcoming Netflix show, Chumbak Colony. He had gone to appear on a popular Indian Game Show as part of the campaign to promote the project. On the way back from the shoot, the vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident. 

Arjun Bijlani Car Accident

The incident took place yesterday, when Arjun's car was involved in a collision after he was returning from the promotion of the show. However, the good news is that Arjun escaped unhurt, and so did the others in the car with him. No serious injuries were reported, and the actor is reportedly doing well.

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While the accident gave everyone a scare, all those involved have come out of it safely. Arjun remains excited about Chumbak Colony's upcoming premiere on Netflix.

Arjun Bijlani Promoting Netflix Show

Yesterday, Arjun Bijlani, Neena Gupta and Helly Shah were seen promoting their upcoming Netflix series on the Indian Game Show. Photos and videos of the same are all over the Internet. 

Just three days ago, he announced that he is joining the Netflix show. “Super excited to be a part of Chumbak Colony and to be joining the Netflix family!” he wrote while sharing a Reel on Instagram. 

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“Shooting for this one has been such a fun and memorable experience. The world of Chumbak Colony is quirky, entertaining and filled with some truly wonderful characters. A big thank you to JD and Aatish sir for giving me this opportunity and trusting me with this journey. Can’t wait for you all to watch it!” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun S Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Arjun Bijlani recently?

Arjun Bijlani was involved in a car accident yesterday while returning from a promotional event for his upcoming Netflix show, Chumbak Colony.

Were there any injuries from the accident?

Arjun Bijlani escaped unhurt from the car accident. No serious injuries were reported for him or anyone else in the vehicle.

What was Arjun Bijlani doing before the accident?

He was returning from a promotional event for his upcoming Netflix series, Chumbak Colony. He had appeared on an Indian Game Show as part of the campaign.

What is Chumbak Colony?

Chumbak Colony is Arjun Bijlani's upcoming Netflix show. He is excited about the project, describing its world as quirky and entertaining.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Bijlani Netflix Breaking News ABP Live MUMBAI
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