Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 collected ₹6 crore net on Day 7.

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 earned ₹1.35 crore net on its seventh day.

Awarapan 2's first-week net total reached ₹113.50 crore.

Batwara 1947's first-week net total stood at ₹33.60 crore.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 7, collecting Rs 6 crore net in India, while Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 managed Rs 1.35 crore on the same day. The contrasting performances have left the two films on markedly different trajectories after their first week in theatres.

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'Awarapan 2' Day 7 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 recorded a Rs 6 crore net collection across 10,832 shows on Day 7, a 11.1% decline from the previous day's Rs 6.75 crore.

The film's total India gross collection has now reached Rs 135.37 crore, while its India net stands at Rs 113.50 crore.

The Emraan Hashmi-starrer also added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 7. Its overseas gross has climbed to Rs 26.30 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 161.67 crore.

'Batwara 1947 Day 7 Box Office Collection'

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 recorded a Rs 1.35 crore net collection across 5,930 shows on Day 7. The film saw a 10% drop from its previous day's Rs 1.50 crore haul.

After seven days, Sunny Deol's film has collected Rs 33.60 crore net in India, with its total India gross standing at Rs 39.87 crore.

The film added another Rs 0.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 7, taking its overseas gross to Rs 7.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 47.62 crore.

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'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947': Which Film Won Day 7?

There was a clear winner in the Day 7 box office comparison. Awarapan 2 dominated Batwara 1947, bringing in Rs 6 crore compared with the latter's Rs 1.35 crore. The difference becomes even more striking when their first-week totals are compared: Awarapan 2 has reached Rs 113.50 crore net in India, while Batwara 1947 stands at Rs 33.60 crore. On current numbers, Awarapan 2 is comfortably ahead and has emerged as the stronger performer of the two films.