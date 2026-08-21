Six Indians Aboard Cargo Ship Carrying Turkish Weapons Hijacked By Pirates Off Somalia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom M/V LUTUF cargo ship, with ten crew, hijacked off Somalia.

Ship carried Turkish weapons; airstrike followed, killing four.

Crew, cargo status remains unclear after unverified airstrike.

Another tanker, US-sanctioned, seized off Yemen recently.

Six Indians were among a 10-member crew aboard a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship that was hijacked by pirates off Somalia’s Puntland coast earlier this week, according to a Somali official.

The M/V LUTUF, owned by Polar Movement Shipping, was seized on Monday and taken towards the Nugaal coast. The vessel was carrying Turkish weapons destined for a military training facility in Mogadishu, along with communications and satellite equipment.

The ship was captured about three-and-a-half nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland’s Eyl district, the official told The Associated Press. The crew comprised six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian and two Serbian security guards.

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Pirates Take Cargo Ship Towards Puntland Coast

Eight pirates, believed to be linked to a group involved in the April 26 hijacking of the M/V Sward, took the vessel towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland’s Dangoroyo district.

Two Turkish-owned vessels later moved towards the hijacked ship, while Turkish helicopters and drones monitored the area, according to the Somali official. Turkish authorities did not immediately comment on the incident, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs also did not immediately respond.

On Tuesday, a small boat carrying two men approached the LUTUF and delivered khat, a stimulant commonly chewed in Somalia. After the boat returned to shore, an airstrike followed, killing four men and injuring two others, the official said.

Airstrike Leaves Questions Over Crew, Cargo

It remained unclear who carried out the airstrike or whether those killed were involved in the hijacking. The status of the LUTUF, its crew and the cargo it was carrying also remained uncertain.

The Associated Press said it could not independently verify all the details provided by the Somali official. There was also no immediate clarity on the whereabouts of the crew following the reported strike.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks facing commercial vessels operating around Somalia, where piracy has resurfaced after years of relative decline.

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Fresh Pirate Attack Raises Concerns

The hijacking comes amid renewed concerns over piracy off the Somali coast. In a separate incident on Thursday, a US-sanctioned tanker was seized in the Gulf of Aden after six armed men boarded the vessel and allegedly forced it to change course towards Somalia.

The Seamull, also known as SIBU 1, issued a distress call after being approached about 136 nautical miles east of Al Mukalla, Yemen.

The EU’s Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean said six armed men had boarded the tanker and were in control of the vessel.

The United States sanctioned the Seamull last year, identifying it as part of Iran’s “shadow fleet”, which it accused of transporting Iranian oil using deceptive shipping practices.