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Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince Pictured Together At 'The Indian Game Show,' Tamannaah Bhatia Also Snapped
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince pictured together on the sets of 'The Indian Game show,' Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in Juhu
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince Pictured Together At 'The Indian Game Show,' Tamannaah Bhatia Also Snapped
Celebrities
6 Photos
Abp Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvan, Rohit And Pratibha Pictured Together In Andheri, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Also Make Stylish Appearances
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Natasa Stankovic Snapped In Bandra, Kim Sharma, Orry And Mirzapur Cast Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Twin On Date Night, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Others Snapped At Airport
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Sharma, Roshni Walia, Anupriya Goenka, Nidhi Bhanushali, And Ruhanika Dhawan Snapped Looking Chic Across Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi And Disha Patani Pictured During Awarapan 2 Screening; Elvish Yadav, Kunal Kemmu Also Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sara Tendulkar Snapped In Bandra, Kajol Devgn, Kunal Khemu And Others Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince Pictured Together At 'The Indian Game Show,' Tamannaah Bhatia Also Snapped
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6 Photos
Abp Live Celeb Spotted | Bhuvan, Rohit And Pratibha Pictured Together In Andheri, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Also Make Stylish Appearances
Nayanima Basu
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