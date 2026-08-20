India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince Pictured Together At 'The Indian Game Show,' Tamannaah Bhatia Also Snapped

Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince Pictured Together At 'The Indian Game Show,' Tamannaah Bhatia Also Snapped

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince pictured together on the sets of 'The Indian Game show,' Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in Juhu

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bharti, Haarsh, Himanshi And Prince pictured together on the sets of 'The Indian Game show,' Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in Juhu

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Himanshi Khurana posing in an olive-brown midi shirt dress on the sets of the Indian Game Show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Himanshi Khurana posing in an olive-brown midi shirt dress on the sets of the Indian Game Show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the promotional set of their upcoming game show, the Indian Game Show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the promotional set of their upcoming game show, the Indian Game Show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Akanksha Chamola wearing a sheer black off-shoulder halter top with red floral embroidery paired with wide-leg trousers on the set of the Indian Game Show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Akanksha Chamola wearing a sheer black off-shoulder halter top with red floral embroidery paired with wide-leg trousers on the set of the Indian Game Show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Prince Narula was spotted on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Prince Narula was spotted on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Abhishek Kumar was spotted making a stylish appearance wearing a racing jacket in black with bold red and white colour-block paneling on the set of Sony TV's upcoming game show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Abhishek Kumar was spotted making a stylish appearance wearing a racing jacket in black with bold red and white colour-block paneling on the set of Sony TV's upcoming game show. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped in Juhu wearing a chic floral-print asymmetric dress featuring a black polo-collar top and a light blue patterned handkerchief-hem skirt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped in Juhu wearing a chic floral-print asymmetric dress featuring a black polo-collar top and a light blue patterned handkerchief-hem skirt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prince Narula Himanshi Khurana ABP Live Celeb Spotted

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Rejected Rs 18 LPA Job To Chase UPSC Dream, IIT Bombay Topper Yogesh Sahu Gets Stuck On Rs 1 Crore KBC Question
Rejected Rs 18 LPA Job To Chase UPSC Dream, IIT Bombay Topper Gets Stuck On Rs 1 Cr KBC Question
Entertainment
‘Awarapan 2’ vs ‘Batwara 1947’: Distributors At Odds With Theatre Owners As ‘Toxic’ Release Nears
‘Awarapan 2’ vs ‘Batwara 1947’: Theatre Owners Caught In Screen-Sharing Battle Ahead Of ‘Toxic’
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20: Rajat Bedi, Mouni Roy, Mary Kom Could Enter Salman Khan's Show
Bigg Boss 20: Rajat Bedi, Mouni Roy, Mary Kom Could Enter Salman Khan's Show
Entertainment
Anjali Arora Visits Kainchi Dham Amid Trolling Over Mata Sita Role In 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'
Anjali Arora Visits Kainchi Dham Amid Trolling Over Mata Sita Role In 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Breaking: Kangana-Ramdev Row Escalates as ‘Character’ Remark Sparks Fresh Political Storm
Rajasthan School Row: Congress Protest Erupts at Assembly, Sachin Pilot Targets Govt
Breaking: Vande Mataram Row Escalates as Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over Two-Verse Decision
Breaking: Home Minister Attacks Congress Over Vande Mataram, Accuses Party of Appeasement Politics
BREAKING: Government Caps Large-Buyer Stocks as Prices Cross ₹65 Ahead of Festivals

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget