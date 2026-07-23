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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Nigam Faces Backlash After Refusing To Comment On CJP-Led NEET Protest, Fans Call For 'Boycott'

Sonu Nigam Faces Backlash After Refusing To Comment On CJP-Led NEET Protest, Fans Call For 'Boycott'

Sonu Nigam has come under online criticism after refusing to comment on the ongoing NEET protest in Delhi. His viral media interaction has sparked sharp reactions across social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Sonu Nigam avoided questions on the ongoing NEET protest.
  • His non-response ignited significant online debate and criticism.
  • Users questioned celebrities' obligation to address national issues publicly.
  • This contrasted with other public figures who commented.

A short media interaction involving Sonu Nigam has ignited a fierce debate online. The singer chose not to respond to questions about the CJP-led NEET protest in Delhi, and within hours, the clip had gone viral. This triggered strong reactions from social media users and discussions over whether public figures should speak out on major national issues.

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Viral Clip Triggers Strong Reactions Online

The video spread rapidly across social media after reporters asked Sonu Nigam for his views on the student-led agitation linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. Rather than responding to the questions, the singer indicated that he was not present to discuss the matter.

As journalists continued pressing him for a comment, Sonu appeared visibly frustrated and ended the interaction by saying, "Abhi ho gaya, bas," after earlier remarking, "Main yahan kisliye aaya hoon. Bas bas."

The exact venue and occasion of the media interaction have not been confirmed.

Social Media Criticises Sonu Nigam's Response

The singer's refusal to address the issue prompted a wave of reactions online, with several users expressing disappointment.

One user wrote, "People should consider boycotting his show."

Another commented, "Except for his voice when he sings Man has no other quality in him.. Coward."

A third said, "At this point, neutrality is no longer an option. You either stand with the students, or you will be counted among their opponents...."

Another user posted, "Sonu nigam se to aisi ummeed nhi thi."

One more reaction read, "Simply boycott his show."

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Several Film Personalities Have Spoken On The Issue

Sonu Nigam's decision not to comment contrasts with responses from several members of the entertainment industry who have publicly shared their views on the protests.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Hema Malini, Manoj Muntashir, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta and Imran Khan are among the personalities who have commented on the issue in different ways.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent online debate involving Sonu Nigam?

The debate began after Sonu Nigam refused to answer questions about the CJP-led NEET protest in Delhi during a media interaction. A clip of his refusal quickly went viral online.

Why did Sonu Nigam decline to comment on the student protests?

Sonu Nigam stated he was at the event for his show, not to discuss student protests. He appeared frustrated as journalists pressed him for a comment, saying, 'Abhi ho gaya, bas.'

What was the public reaction to Sonu Nigam's refusal to speak?

Social media users largely criticized Sonu Nigam, expressing disappointment. Many suggested boycotting his shows, arguing that 'neutrality is no longer an option.'

Did other entertainment industry figures also remain silent on the NEET protests?

No, Sonu Nigam's decision not to comment contrasts with many other film personalities. Several members of the entertainment industry have publicly shared their views on the protests.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonu Nigam NEET Protest CJP Protest Delhi Student Protest
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