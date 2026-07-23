Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Sonu Nigam avoided questions on the ongoing NEET protest.

His non-response ignited significant online debate and criticism.

Users questioned celebrities' obligation to address national issues publicly.

This contrasted with other public figures who commented.

A short media interaction involving Sonu Nigam has ignited a fierce debate online. The singer chose not to respond to questions about the CJP-led NEET protest in Delhi, and within hours, the clip had gone viral. This triggered strong reactions from social media users and discussions over whether public figures should speak out on major national issues.

ALSO READ: Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Shares Cryptic 'Every Storm Is A Lesson' Post, Fans Speculate Separation

Viral Clip Triggers Strong Reactions Online

The video spread rapidly across social media after reporters asked Sonu Nigam for his views on the student-led agitation linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. Rather than responding to the questions, the singer indicated that he was not present to discuss the matter.

As journalists continued pressing him for a comment, Sonu appeared visibly frustrated and ended the interaction by saying, "Abhi ho gaya, bas," after earlier remarking, "Main yahan kisliye aaya hoon. Bas bas."

The exact venue and occasion of the media interaction have not been confirmed.

Reporter: What do you have to say about student protests?



Sonu Nigam: I'm here for my show, not to comment on students, don't ask me such questions.



This is what spineless celeb looks like !! pic.twitter.com/qFSW1ErAVe — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 23, 2026

Social Media Criticises Sonu Nigam's Response

The singer's refusal to address the issue prompted a wave of reactions online, with several users expressing disappointment.

One user wrote, "People should consider boycotting his show."

Another commented, "Except for his voice when he sings Man has no other quality in him.. Coward."

A third said, "At this point, neutrality is no longer an option. You either stand with the students, or you will be counted among their opponents...."

Another user posted, "Sonu nigam se to aisi ummeed nhi thi."

One more reaction read, "Simply boycott his show."

ALSO READ: ‘Kissed, Slapped Me’: Saanvie Talwar Makes Fresh Claims About Karan Kundrra Over Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum Shoot

Several Film Personalities Have Spoken On The Issue

Sonu Nigam's decision not to comment contrasts with responses from several members of the entertainment industry who have publicly shared their views on the protests.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Hema Malini, Manoj Muntashir, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta and Imran Khan are among the personalities who have commented on the issue in different ways.