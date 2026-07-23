Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rajkummar Rao's student protest support revived past controversy.

Viral screenshot alleges Rao felt pressured for Modi-themed song.

The screenshot quotes Rao saying he felt immense pressure.

Screenshot authenticity unverified, still it gained online traction.

Rajkummar Rao's recent support for students protesting over alleged irregularities in the education system has put one of his past appearances back in the spotlight. After the actor voiced support for the ongoing CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a purported screenshot began circulating widely on social media. In the viral image, Rao is allegedly seen claiming that he was "pressurised" into being part of the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song.

ALSO READ: Our Youth Deserve To Be Heard': Rajkummar Rao Voices Support For CJP Protest

What Is The Viral Screenshot About?

The screenshot, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, appears to show Rajkummar Rao responding to a comment questioning his participation in a video that many users identified as 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai', a T-Series release from 2025. The song celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and also featured actors including Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi and Varun Dhawan. Its title was inspired by one of Modi's best-known political slogans.

In the alleged reply, Rao wrote, “I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure."

He further added, "I stand with what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and and I work the hardest, nothing else matters."

The actor also reportedly said, "People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I'll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you."

While the screenshot has fuelled speculation that Rao was allegedly under pressure to appear in the music video, ABP Live couldn't independently verified whether the screenshot is genuine. Despite that, it continues to gain traction online, with many users interpreting it as an explanation for his participation in the song.

Remember that bullshît song ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ from last year?



Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has made ‘The Confession of the Year’ 🔥



He exposed that he was pressurized to do that song and that his consciousness was against it



Now he is trying to earn back that respect.… pic.twitter.com/PSC06fKmyR — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) July 22, 2026

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’

Rajkummar Rao Recently Backed Students' Protest

The viral screenshot surfaced shortly after Rajkummar Rao publicly expressed support for students protesting in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his recent Instagram post, the actor appealed for peace, empathy and meaningful dialogue following allegations of police action during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rao said that when young people feel unheard, society has a responsibility to listen to them with dignity, fairness and respect. He stressed that violence only widens divisions and called for compassion, understanding and constructive conversations instead of confrontation.

The actor also urged students to continue voicing their concerns peacefully while appealing to authorities to respond with sensitivity and an open mind. According to his message, lasting solutions can only emerge through dialogue rather than conflict.