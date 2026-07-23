The screenshot allegedly shows Rajkummar Rao claiming he was pressured to be part of the
As Rajkummar Rao Backs CJP Protest, Viral Screenshot Claims He Was ‘Pressured’ Into ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Song
After Rajkummar Rao backed the CJP-led student protest, a viral screenshot claiming he was "pressurised" to join the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song sparked debate online.
- Actor Rajkummar Rao's student protest support revived past controversy.
- Viral screenshot alleges Rao felt pressured for Modi-themed song.
- The screenshot quotes Rao saying he felt immense pressure.
- Screenshot authenticity unverified, still it gained online traction.
Rajkummar Rao's recent support for students protesting over alleged irregularities in the education system has put one of his past appearances back in the spotlight. After the actor voiced support for the ongoing CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a purported screenshot began circulating widely on social media. In the viral image, Rao is allegedly seen claiming that he was "pressurised" into being part of the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song.
ALSO READ: Our Youth Deserve To Be Heard': Rajkummar Rao Voices Support For CJP Protest
What Is The Viral Screenshot About?
The screenshot, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, appears to show Rajkummar Rao responding to a comment questioning his participation in a video that many users identified as 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai', a T-Series release from 2025. The song celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and also featured actors including Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi and Varun Dhawan. Its title was inspired by one of Modi's best-known political slogans.
In the alleged reply, Rao wrote, “I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure."
He further added, "I stand with what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and and I work the hardest, nothing else matters."
The actor also reportedly said, "People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I'll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you."
While the screenshot has fuelled speculation that Rao was allegedly under pressure to appear in the music video, ABP Live couldn't independently verified whether the screenshot is genuine. Despite that, it continues to gain traction online, with many users interpreting it as an explanation for his participation in the song.
Remember that bullshît song ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ from last year?— Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) July 22, 2026
Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has made ‘The Confession of the Year’ 🔥
He exposed that he was pressurized to do that song and that his consciousness was against it
Now he is trying to earn back that respect.… pic.twitter.com/PSC06fKmyR
ALSO READ: Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’
Rajkummar Rao Recently Backed Students' Protest
The viral screenshot surfaced shortly after Rajkummar Rao publicly expressed support for students protesting in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak controversy.
In his recent Instagram post, the actor appealed for peace, empathy and meaningful dialogue following allegations of police action during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar.
View this post on Instagram
Rao said that when young people feel unheard, society has a responsibility to listen to them with dignity, fairness and respect. He stressed that violence only widens divisions and called for compassion, understanding and constructive conversations instead of confrontation.
The actor also urged students to continue voicing their concerns peacefully while appealing to authorities to respond with sensitivity and an open mind. According to his message, lasting solutions can only emerge through dialogue rather than conflict.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the viral screenshot involving Rajkummar Rao about?
What prompted the recent virality of the screenshot?
The screenshot began circulating widely after Rajkummar Rao voiced support for students protesting alleged irregularities in the education system at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Has the authenticity of the viral screenshot been confirmed?
No, ABP Live could not independently verify whether the circulating screenshot is genuine. Despite this, it continues to gain significant traction online.
How did Rajkummar Rao express support for the student protests?
He appealed for peace, empathy, and meaningful dialogue, emphasizing that society must listen to young people with dignity. He urged both students and authorities to engage constructively.