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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBadshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Shares Cryptic 'Every Storm Is A Lesson' Post, Fans Speculate Separation

Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Shares Cryptic 'Every Storm Is A Lesson' Post, Fans Speculate Separation

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shared unseen wedding photos and videos with an emotional caption, prompting online speculation. Here's what the actress posted and what fans are saying.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Isha Rikhi shared unseen wedding clips with rapper Badshah.
  • Cryptic caption sparked online speculation about their marriage.
  • Fans questioned relationship status, noting Instagram unfollowing activity.

Months after news of their private wedding became public, rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi are once again making headlines. This time, it isn't because of a public appearance but due to an emotional Instagram post by Isha. Her cryptic caption has quickly set social media buzzing with speculation about the couple's relationship.

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Isha Rikhi Posts Unseen Wedding Memories

Isha shared a video of previously unseen videos and photographs from her wedding with Badshah. One clip captures the newlyweds exchanging garlands before the rapper playfully surprises her moments later. Another tender moment shows Badshah planting a kiss on her cheek, while a separate photograph captures an emotional Isha leaning on his shoulder as he embraces her. The post also includes a cheerful group picture from the celebrations.

The actress captioned the post, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Cryptic Caption Fuels Online Speculation

The emotional nature of the post prompted many users to question whether all is well between the couple. Several social media users speculated that the caption hinted at trouble in their marriage, with some even wondering whether the pair could be heading for a divorce.

Others claimed the wedding clips were filmed several months ago and suggested the couple may no longer be together, interpreting the post as Isha revisiting old memories. Many also questioned why she chose to share previously unseen wedding moments now.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Extends Support To Students At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Fans Point Out Their Instagram Activity

Alongside discussions about Isha Rikhi's emotional caption, several social media users also highlighted that she and Badshah do not follow each other on Instagram despite being married. The detail resurfaced after fans revisited an earlier Instagram AMA in which followers had questioned the same. Responding at the time, Isha playfully suggested it was a question Badshah should answer, while separately confirming their marriage by replying, "Yes, I am married."

(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Badshah and Isha Rikhi in the news again?

They are making headlines due to an emotional Instagram post by Isha Rikhi. She shared unseen wedding memories with a cryptic caption, sparking public speculation.

What did Isha Rikhi's Instagram post show?

Isha shared previously unseen videos and photos from her wedding with Badshah. The clips included exchanging garlands, a playful surprise, and Badshah kissing her cheek.

What did Isha Rikhi's caption say?

Her post was captioned, "Every storm is a lesson, every prayer is hope."

What was the online speculation about the couple?

Users questioned if their marriage was in trouble, with some speculating about divorce or separation. Others wondered why she shared old wedding memories now.

Do Badshah and Isha Rikhi follow each other on Instagram?

No, social media users noted they do not follow each other despite being married. Isha had previously addressed this, playfully suggesting Badshah answer.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Bollywood Isha Rikhi ENtertainment News Celebrity News
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