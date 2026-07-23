Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Isha Rikhi shared unseen wedding clips with rapper Badshah.

Cryptic caption sparked online speculation about their marriage.

Fans questioned relationship status, noting Instagram unfollowing activity.

Months after news of their private wedding became public, rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi are once again making headlines. This time, it isn't because of a public appearance but due to an emotional Instagram post by Isha. Her cryptic caption has quickly set social media buzzing with speculation about the couple's relationship.

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Isha Rikhi Posts Unseen Wedding Memories

Isha shared a video of previously unseen videos and photographs from her wedding with Badshah. One clip captures the newlyweds exchanging garlands before the rapper playfully surprises her moments later. Another tender moment shows Badshah planting a kiss on her cheek, while a separate photograph captures an emotional Isha leaning on his shoulder as he embraces her. The post also includes a cheerful group picture from the celebrations.

The actress captioned the post, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Cryptic Caption Fuels Online Speculation

The emotional nature of the post prompted many users to question whether all is well between the couple. Several social media users speculated that the caption hinted at trouble in their marriage, with some even wondering whether the pair could be heading for a divorce.

Others claimed the wedding clips were filmed several months ago and suggested the couple may no longer be together, interpreting the post as Isha revisiting old memories. Many also questioned why she chose to share previously unseen wedding moments now.

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Fans Point Out Their Instagram Activity

Alongside discussions about Isha Rikhi's emotional caption, several social media users also highlighted that she and Badshah do not follow each other on Instagram despite being married. The detail resurfaced after fans revisited an earlier Instagram AMA in which followers had questioned the same. Responding at the time, Isha playfully suggested it was a question Badshah should answer, while separately confirming their marriage by replying, "Yes, I am married."