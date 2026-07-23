Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Devoleena questioned swords seen at a student protest.

She reshared a video depicting swords confronting police personnel.

Devoleena previously criticised protests for shifting from core objectives.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has once again weighed in on the ongoing student protests, this time questioning the presence of swords during a demonstration that had initially been described as peaceful. Her remarks came after she reshared a viral video on social media, reigniting discussion around the nature of the protest.

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Devoleena Shares Video, Questions Display Of Swords

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Devoleena reshared a video originally posted by another user and wrote, "Student protest with Swords?"

The video she reposted appeared to show protesters displaying swords in front of police personnel during the demonstration. The visuals were shared with the claim that the weapons were being used to intimidate the officers present at the scene.

Responding to the clip, the actress questioned why swords were visible during a protest that had earlier been presented as peaceful.

Student protest with Swords ? https://t.co/9IFVB37zM4 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) July 22, 2026

Actress Has Been Vocal About Ongoing Student Protests

This is not the first time Devoleena has spoken out on the issue. In recent days, she has repeatedly expressed her views on the student-led protests and their direction.

Earlier, the actress had raised questions about activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest, stating that its original purpose appeared to be drifting away from its intended objective. She had also appealed to students to ensure that their movement remained focused on education and was not diverted from its core cause.

What CJP protest ? Kaun hai yeh CJP ? This was started as student protest for education. To protect education system. 370 wapas lana, umar khaleed, Ram- Sita, etc etc… yeh kaisa education protest hai ? Dont make yourselves fools, kyunki aise lomdi aur bhediye tumhe khana banakar… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) July 21, 2026

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Earlier Reaction To Chaotic Protest

On Wednesday, Devoleena also reacted strongly to the protest backed by Sonam Wangchuk that took place on Monday and later turned chaotic.

She shared another video on social media in which a young man was allegedly heard saying that the youth would now sit in Parliament and make decisions, adding that there was no need for older people.

Along with the video, the actress posted a detailed note expressing concern that the protest appeared to be moving away from its original purpose.

While extending her support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Devoleena also cautioned against what she described as a shift in the movement's agenda.