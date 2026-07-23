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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDevoleena Bhattacharjee Raises Concern Over Swords Seen At Jantar Mantar CJP Protest, Shares Viral Video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Raises Concern Over Swords Seen At Jantar Mantar CJP Protest, Shares Viral Video

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned the presence of swords during a student protest after resharing a viral video on X. The actress has also voiced concerns over recent protest developments.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Devoleena questioned swords seen at a student protest.
  • She reshared a video depicting swords confronting police personnel.
  • Devoleena previously criticised protests for shifting from core objectives.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has once again weighed in on the ongoing student protests, this time questioning the presence of swords during a demonstration that had initially been described as peaceful. Her remarks came after she reshared a viral video on social media, reigniting discussion around the nature of the protest.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’

Devoleena Shares Video, Questions Display Of Swords

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Devoleena reshared a video originally posted by another user and wrote, "Student protest with Swords?"

The video she reposted appeared to show protesters displaying swords in front of police personnel during the demonstration. The visuals were shared with the claim that the weapons were being used to intimidate the officers present at the scene.

Responding to the clip, the actress questioned why swords were visible during a protest that had earlier been presented as peaceful.

Actress Has Been Vocal About Ongoing Student Protests

This is not the first time Devoleena has spoken out on the issue. In recent days, she has repeatedly expressed her views on the student-led protests and their direction.

Earlier, the actress had raised questions about activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest, stating that its original purpose appeared to be drifting away from its intended objective. She had also appealed to students to ensure that their movement remained focused on education and was not diverted from its core cause.

ALSO READ: 'You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest

Earlier Reaction To Chaotic Protest

On Wednesday, Devoleena also reacted strongly to the protest backed by Sonam Wangchuk that took place on Monday and later turned chaotic.

She shared another video on social media in which a young man was allegedly heard saying that the youth would now sit in Parliament and make decisions, adding that there was no need for older people.

Along with the video, the actress posted a detailed note expressing concern that the protest appeared to be moving away from its original purpose.

While extending her support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Devoleena also cautioned against what she described as a shift in the movement's agenda.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently question about the student protests?

She questioned the presence of swords during a student demonstration that had been described as peaceful. She reshared a viral video showing protesters displaying swords.

What did the video Devoleena Bhattacharjee reshared depict?

The video she reposted appeared to show protesters displaying swords in front of police personnel. It was shared with the claim that the weapons were being used to intimidate officers.

Has Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on student protests before?

Yes, she has repeatedly expressed her views on the issue. She previously questioned activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest and appealed to students to keep their movement focused on education.

What was Devoleena's concern regarding the direction of the student protests?

She expressed concern that the protest appeared to be moving away from its original purpose of protecting the education system. She cautioned against a shift in the movement's agenda.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Devoleena Bhattacharjee CJP ENtertainment News DELHI Jantar Mantar Protest
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