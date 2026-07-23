Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saanvie Talwar described alleged interest and set discomfort to Anusha.

Karan Kundrra allegedly kissed Saanvie prematurely; she responded by slapping.

Karan then allegedly slapped Saanvie, abused; she left the set.

Ektaa Kapoor later apologized for Karan, encouraging Saanvie's return.

Actor Saanvie Talwar has spoken publicly about an alleged incident that she says took place while filming the television drama Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. In a recent interview, the actress revisited the controversy, sharing her account of what she claims happened on the set and reflecting on how the experience affected her personally and professionally. Karan Kundrra has not publicly responded to Saanvie Talwar's latest allegations.

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Saanvie Talwar Claims Karan Kundrra Showed Interest In Her

Addressing long-standing speculation surrounding their working relationship, Saanvie claimed it was Karan Kundrra who expressed interest in her, not the other way around.

"He was interested in me, not me in him," she said.

The actor also alleged that some scenes during the shoot left her feeling uncomfortable. According to Saanvie, one particular bathroom sequence made her uneasy, prompting her to confide in Karan Kundrra's then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar.

Explaining what happened afterwards, she said, "After this, Anusha started coming to the set and keeping an eye on things herself."

Actress Recounts Alleged Kissing Scene And Slap Incident

Saanvie also talked about an incident that previously attracted significant attention. She alleged that while filming a kissing sequence, Karan Kundrra kissed her before the director had called for the shot.

Recalling the moment, she said, "I was very depressed. Then one day we had a kissing scene between Karan and me, and Karan kissed me before the director's cue. So, that was a wrong move, wasn't it? When the director didn't say anything like 'we have to do it now,' how did you do that? So, I slapped him (Karan)."

She further alleged that Karan later returned to the set and slapped her in front of the crew.

She said, "After that, he left. Then he came back 10-15 minutes later and slapped me so hard in front of everyone. There is difference between the intensity in a girl and a man's slap. I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me. Later Ektaa ma'am apologised on Karan's behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy."

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'I Thought I Don't Want To Work Anymore'

Speaking about the emotional impact of the alleged incident, Saanvie said she decided to leave the set immediately and questioned whether she wanted to continue acting.

She recalled, "At that time, he abused me; he abused my parents, and at that time I took my car and went to my home, and I thought I don't want to work anymore."

The actress further claimed that producer Ektaa Kapoor later contacted her, apologised on Karan Kundrra's behalf and encouraged her to continue with the show.

"After that, Ekta Ma'am apologised to me on Karan's behalf; I received a message from her. She then personally called me to her office, where we had a one-on-one conversation, and I respect Ekta Ma'am a lot. She told me that whatever you want will happen, but the show must go on."

The alleged incidents date back to the filming of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, which premiered in 2015 and starred Saanvie Talwar and Karan Kundrra in lead roles. The television drama gained a loyal audience during its run. As of now, Karan Kundrra has not publicly responded to Saanvie Talwar's latest allegations.