Sohail Khan has spoken with rare honestly about the end of his marriage to Seema Sajdeh, revealing that a difficult phase in his professional life affected his personal relationships. During the latest episode of Alliance, the actor accepted responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage and reflected on the respect and bond they continue to share despite their separation.

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Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For The End Of His Marriage

The emotional moment unfolded after Seema Sajdeh entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant. Welcoming her, Sohail acknowledged their shared past and admitted that he was accountable for what went wrong in their relationship.

While the contestants were chatting, Nikhil Chinappa asked him, "Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha?" [A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?.]

Answering candidly, Sohail said, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha [my work wasn't going well], so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved."

'I Have Immense Respect For Seema'

Sohail also spoke warmly about the relationship they continue to share as parents, making it clear that his respect for Seema remains unchanged.

He said, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

Earlier in the episode, Seema described Sohail as her "only ally" inside the house. Their reunion reflected the cordial equation they have maintained even after ending their marriage.

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Sohail Opens Up About Their Co-Parenting Arrangement

The episode also offered a glimpse into how the former couple continue to raise their children together.

During a separate conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail revealed that both of their sons currently live with him, while Seema visits the house several times a week to spend time with them. He also shared that she still has a key to the house, highlighting the trust and understanding they have maintained for the sake of their family.

Seema also revealed that their younger son, Yohan, is cheering for her on Alliance, while their elder son, Nirvaan, is rooting for Sohail to win the competition.

Sohail Khan And Seema Sajdeh's Relationship

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped before tying the knot in 1998. They first married in an Arya Samaj ceremony before having a nikkah. During their 24-year marriage, they welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

The couple officially separated in 2022. Despite the end of their marriage, they have remained on amicable terms and continue to co-parent their children. Seema also continues to attend several gatherings hosted by the Khan family.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance features actors, influencers and content creators competing in challenges while forming strategic alliances. Seema recently joined the reality series as a wildcard contestant, leading to her much-talked-about reunion with Sohail Khan.