Contestant Madhuri openly questioned hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's approach to motivating inmates. She argued that contestants need encouragement rather than repeated criticism.
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‘Shoot Par Ashneer Jaata Hai, Paisa Main Bana Rahi Hoon,’ Madhuri Takes A Sharp Dig At Lock Upp 2 Hosts
Lock Upp 2 Episode 13 saw Madhuri launch a fiery rant, defending Riyaz and Shreya while proudly declaring she is Ashneer Grover's manager. Her comments, Ram Kapoor's reactions, and the heated exchange with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh grabbed attention.
- Madhuri questioned Lock Upp hosts' contestant motivation approach.
- She defended Riyaz and Shreya, criticizing constant negative feedback.
- Madhuri advocated morale-boosting, teamwork, and friendship over criticism.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main confrontation about in the latest Lock Upp 2 episode?
Which contestants did Madhuri defend during her speech?
Madhuri strongly defended fellow inmates Riyaz and Shreya. She criticized remarks made about Riyaz's visibility and comments suggesting Shreya was her shadow.
How did special guest Ram Kapoor react to Madhuri's outburst?
Ram Kapoor was seen laughing and clapping initially, even asking Madhuri what she had eaten. He later tried to calm the situation as her emotional speech continued.
What was Madhuri's core message regarding contestant morale?
Madhuri emphasized the importance of boosting morale and encouraging contestants, especially when they are under pressure. She believed criticism should be balanced with positive reinforcement.
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