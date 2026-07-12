The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 witnessed one of its most explosive moments when contestant Madhuri openly questioned the way hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh motivate inmates inside the house. During a heated discussion, she argued that contestants needed encouragement rather than repeated criticism and strongly defended fellow inmates Riyaz and Shreya. As emotions ran high, special guest Ram Kapoor was seen laughing at first before attempting to calm the situation. However, Madhuri continued expressing her views, delivering a passionate speech about friendship, teamwork, and the importance of boosting morale when contestants are already under pressure.

Madhuri Questions The Hosts' Approach

The confrontation began when Madhuri criticised the constant feedback given to contestants, saying, "morale sbka down krna hai high v krna hota hai na, har baar down nhi krna hota, ki ye aap acha kr rhe ho, aap ye aur acha kro, bolne ke aur tareeke v ho skte hai."

She then defended Riyaz, claiming repeated remarks about his visibility inside the house had become mentally exhausting. Referring to him, she said, "ab aap Riyaz ka socho kitni baar bola hai ki tu dikh nhi rha tu dikh nhi rha, bloody tune toh usko mentally hi harras kr diya hai… uske 27 million followers hai dikh nhi rha dikh nhi rha, kya dikhe wo, kya kre yha pe reel bnana thodi na shuru kr de aur mai yha pe apna Bharat pe chalana na shuru kr dungi mai QR code lga ke."

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Ram Kapoor Reacts

Throughout the exchange, Ram Kapoor was seen laughing, clapping, and cheering. Smiling, he asked, "Madhuri ji ko aaj kya ho gya hai, aaj khane mein kya khaya hai?" To this, she jokingly replied, "Soup gajar tamatar ka." Madhuri then turned her attention towards Shreya, saying, "Madhuri tu yeh kr rhi hai, Madhuri tu Shreya ki shadow ban gyi hai... mere ko koi jarurat nhi hai vo ham pyaar krte hai, mtlb pyar uss sense mein connection hai connection hai."

She also proudly declared, "Main Ashneer ki bhi manager hoon, mujhe us pe garv hai." When Varun quipped, "mam ko kisne bhadka diya," Madhuri responded, "mujhe Ashneer ki manager bn kr garv hai bolo kya kroge."

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'Manager Banne Se Koi Chota Nahi Hota'

Continuing her argument, Madhuri joked about her role, saying, "manager bn ke na pucho kitne paise kama liye... manager bn ke yah hoti hai aurat pati se kaam krwa rhi hai aur paise kama rhi hai, sab manage kr rhi hai... shoot pe usko jana padta hai mai sirf van mein baithi rehti hu aur paisa bna rhi hu."

As the house erupted in laughter, Ram Kapoor finally remarked, "arey bhai koi control kro," before asking, "Madhuri ji aapko ho kya gya hai?" Ending her emotional speech, Madhuri clarified her point, saying, "mere ko inko btana hai ki bloody manager bnne se koi chota nhi bn jate ho tm, mai shreya ki manager nhi hu, mai uski friend hu, mujhe ispe garv hai. jab hamar morale down tha tb hmne ek dusre ka morale boost kiya jo aaplog nhi kr rhe."

Madhuri's passionate outburst became one of the standout moments of Lock Upp 2 Episode 13, sparking conversations about whether tough criticism motivates contestants or whether encouragement is equally important inside the high-pressure reality show.