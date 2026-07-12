Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan underwent right shoulder surgery.

Doctors diagnosed severe rotator cuff damage existing since 2016.

He postponed surgery for duties; left shoulder operation scheduled.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has successfully undergone shoulder surgery at a Mumbai hospital after living with a serious injury for nearly a decade. According to the Janasena Party, doctors diagnosed severe rotator cuff damage in both shoulders, prompting immediate medical intervention. The surgery on his right shoulder lasted around three-and-a-half hours, and the party confirmed that he is now recovering well.

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Right Shoulder Operated On After Doctors Found Severe Rotator Cuff Damage

In a statement shared on X, the Janasena Party said doctors identified significant rotator cuff injuries in both of Pawan Kalyan's shoulders. Following medical advice, surgeons operated on his right shoulder first. The procedure lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours and was completed successfully.

The party said the injury dates back to 2016. Over the years, repeated hand-pulling by supporters during political rallies—from the Porata Yatra to recent election campaigns—reportedly worsened the condition.

The statement also noted that doctors had recently advised him to undergo surgery without delay. However, Pawan Kalyan chose to complete his previously scheduled government commitments before proceeding with the operation.

Second Shoulder Surgery Planned After Two Months

Doctors advised against operating on both shoulders at the same time due to the pain and recovery involved after surgery. As a result, only the right shoulder was treated during the recent procedure.

All required medical examinations were completed on Friday ahead of the surgery. According to doctors, surgery on the left shoulder is expected to take place in around two months.

Injury Came To Light During Earlier Medical Examination

The Janasena Party said Pawan Kalyan had continued to fulfil his political responsibilities despite doctors repeatedly advising him to rest. Since sustaining the injury in 2016, he remained actively involved in public meetings, with the condition reportedly becoming more severe during the 2018 Porata Yatra.

The party added that the full extent of the shoulder damage was discovered during medical tests carried out before his nasal surgery in April. Doctors then confirmed severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders and recommended surgery at the earliest opportunity.

A follow-up evaluation in Mumbai was conducted a few weeks later, after which doctors proceeded with surgery on his right shoulder.

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Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is next set to appear in director Surender Reddy's Telugu film PSPK32. He is also part of director Sujeeth's upcoming film OG 2.