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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down As Shilpa Shinde Orders Her To Stay Away From Harshad Chopra

Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down As Shilpa Shinde Orders Her To Stay Away From Harshad Chopra

Lock Upp 2's latest episode saw Shivangi break down after controller Shilpa Shinde instructed her not to sit with Harshad Chopra. Ram Kapoor and Harshad later comforted the emotional contestant.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
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  • The twist tests contestants' friendships and emotional bonds inside.

Lock Upp 2 has introduced a dramatic new twist that has completely changed the dynamics inside the jail. In Episode 13, contestants were paired as new cellmates, with one becoming the "controller" and the other the "dependent". The dependent inmates must now follow instructions given by their respective controllers. Among the newly formed pairs, Shilpa Shinde was assigned as Shivangi's controller. However, her very first instruction left Shivangi visibly emotional, as it directly involved Harshad Chopra. The situation escalated into tears, emotional conversations, and heartfelt support from both Harshad and Ram Kapoor, making it one of the episode's biggest moments.

Shilpa's First Instruction Leaves Shivangi Shocked

As part of the new task, Shilpa immediately exercised her authority as Shivangi's controller. She instructed her to reduce interactions with Harshad Chopra. Shilpa told Shivangi, "As a controller mai aapse ye keh rhi hu ki aap Harshad se baat kam kriye, maine avi km baat krne ko bola mat kro ye nhi bola but kam. aap mujhe Harshad ke sath khi pe bhi baithi hui nhi dikhni chahiye."

Trying to understand the instruction, Shivangi asked, "Kam kr do ma'am fir toh ye band kr do ho gya." Clarifying her stance, Shilpa replied, "nhi nhi maine ye nhi kaha ki aap Harshad se baat hi nhi kroge, maine ye kaha ki aap mujhe Harshad ke sath baithe nhi dikhne chaihye, ghar mein bht se log hai... maine nhi kaha aao mere sath baat kro mujhe koi interest nhi hai."

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Harshad Comforts Shivangi

A visibly upset Shivangi later informed Harshad about the instruction. Fighting back tears, she explained that she had been told not to sit with him. Harshad calmly reassured her, saying, "Thik hai, you don't have to cry, it's okay, chill." Later, Shilpa was also seen walking alongside Harshad and Shivangi, with her body language suggesting she was closely monitoring whether her instructions were being followed.

The emotional pressure continued as Shivangi was seen crying inside the washroom. Standing outside the corridor, Harshad approached her to comfort her. However, Shivangi immediately said, "Don't talk." Trying to lighten the moment, Harshad responded, "Arey baba, sitting is not allowed; talking is allowed."

Still emotional, Shivangi replied, "No talking is also not allowed."

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Ram Kapoor Steps In

As Shivangi struggled to hold back her tears, she hugged Ram Kapoor and broke down. Ram patiently comforted her before speaking to Harshad as well. He encouraged him to remain positive, advising him to stay strong and keep smiling whenever Shivangi felt low so that she could draw strength from him instead of becoming more emotional.

The new controller-dependent twist has already begun testing friendships and emotional bonds inside the Lock Upp 2 house. With relationships now becoming part of the game, viewers can expect even more intense moments as contestants struggle to balance personal connections with the rules of the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who comforted Shivangi after she became emotional?

Harshad Chopra and Ram Kapoor both offered comfort to Shivangi. Harshad reassured her, while Ram Kapoor hugged and advised her to stay strong.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Harshad Chopra Ram Kapoor Shivangi Lock Upp 2 Lock Upp Season 2 Episode 13 Controller Task Dependent Task
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