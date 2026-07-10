Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shresta Iyer urged patience regarding brother Shreyas' T20 captaincy.

She expressed possessiveness, deterring women trying to approach Shreyas.

Iyer celebrated her return home after Lock Upp 2 exit.

Fresh off her exit from Lock Upp 2, Shresta Iyer has come out strongly in support of her brother, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. As criticism mounts over his start as India's T20 captain, she has urged fans not to judge him solely on recent results, insisting that every successful captain has faced setbacks before finding success.

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Shresta Iyer Asks Critics To Be Patient

Shreyas Iyer, who succeeded Suryakumar Yadav as captain of India's T20 side, is still searching for his first win after leading the team in five matches. The run has attracted criticism from fans and cricket experts, prompting Shresta to address the backlash during a conversation with Filmygyan.

She appealed for patience and talked about the pressure that comes with captaining the Indian cricket team, saying leadership cannot be judged only by the scoreboard.

Expressing complete confidence in her brother, she said the current phase should not define his future as a leader.

She said, "Just wait and watch. He will be one of India's best captains. It's easy for us to say, 'As a captain, he's losing, he's losing.' But you don't know the full picture. People only judge a captain based on results. Every captain India has had has done well in their own way. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have all lost plenty of matches too. But if you keep targeting only Shreyas, then maybe the problem lies somewhere else. The time is coming soon. I truly believe he will be one of India's best captains."

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shrestha Iyer defended Shreyas Iyer, comparing him with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill. She argued that all of them have lost the games, but the criticism and hate are directed only at Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/e53gDaBgUm — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 8, 2026

'I'm Very Possessive About My Brother'

During the same interview, Shresta spoke candidly about her relationship with Shreyas and admitted that some women had tried to befriend her in an effort to get closer to the cricketer.

She said, "Many girls have tried it, but I understood their intention, and at that point, I used to distance myself from them."

Explaining why she is protective of her brother, Shresta said she believes women are often better at understanding the intentions of other women. She hopes Shreyas will seek her opinion when choosing a life partner.

She said, "I am very possessive about my brother. I want the right girl for him. And obviously he will choose the girl, but obviously he will ask me. He will definitely ask for my opinion, I hope so. At that time, I will give my opinion whether I like her or not, because only a girl can understand a girl. Men say that they can understand other men’s intention. Similarly, a girl can understand another girl's intention."

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Homecoming After Lock Upp 2 Eviction

Shresta recently shared a video showing her return home after becoming the first contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2. The clip captured her family watching the show on television before greeting her with an enthusiastic celebration as she arrived carrying her suitcase.

Sharing the video on social media, she wrote, "Very happy to be back home right where I truly belong."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shrestaiyer29)

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 saw Shresta enter the competition with the aim of creating an identity beyond being known as Shreyas Iyer's sister.