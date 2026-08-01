'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row

The young woman who landed in controversy after making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the media for the first time, once again apologising for her comments.

With folded hands, she said she never imagined the matter would escalate to this extent. She also claimed that no one had pressured her to apologise and alleged that she has been receiving continuous threats since the incident.

'I Used Those Words After People Asked Me To Speak'

Recounting the events leading up to the controversy, the young woman said she had gone to Delhi's Connaught Place with a friend on her birthday to shop for clothes.

According to her, some YouTubers and other people present there asked her to say something, following which she used objectionable language.

She said she later realised her mistake and apologised the very next day.

"I did not know the matter would become so big. I am deeply ashamed. I made a very big mistake, and I did not apologise under anyone's pressure. I apologised from my heart," she said.

'I Am Very Scared, I Am Receiving Threats'

The young woman said she is now living in fear.

"I am very scared. I am receiving threats. No one forced me to apologise," she said.

She alleged that people have been reaching her house and that the police have also been visiting her residence.

She added that she is pursuing her studies through a freelance mode and wants to do good work in her life. She reiterated that the decision to apologise was entirely her own.

ALSO READ: 'Let People Choose Pure Petrol Or E20': Arvind Kejriwal Announces August 4 March Over Ethanol Fuel Policy

Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Her

The young woman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forgiving her, saying she considered it the biggest birthday gift she could have received.

She also expressed concern over the influence of social media and said young children should be kept away from it.

Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Appeals On Social Media Use

The young woman's mother thanked Prime Minister Modi for forgiving her daughter.

"The Prime Minister has forgiven her. I thank him. My appeal is that children of a young age should be kept away from social media," she said.

She added that she does not use social media herself and had no idea about the seriousness of the controversy.

Expressing concern over the family's safety, she appealed to the administration to provide a place where she and her family could feel secure.

Lawyer Questions FIR Details

Meanwhile, the young woman's lawyer, Anil Kumar, claimed that she is a minor and does not work at any parlour.

He further alleged that while the FIR mentions the name "Ruchika Singh", that is not her name.

"In my opinion, proper verification was not carried out before the FIR was registered. We will have it quashed," Anil Kumar said.

ALSO READ: 'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark