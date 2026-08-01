'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row

She apologized from her heart, stating she realized her mistake. She also clarified that no one pressured her to do so.
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According to her, some YouTubers and other people present there asked her to say something, following which she used objectionable language.
- Young woman apologized for Modi remarks; claims threats.
- YouTubers prompted her remarks, now she lives in fear.
- Woman and mother thanked PM Modi; lawyer disputes FIR.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the young woman apologize for her remarks?
How did the controversial remarks originate?
While shopping at Connaught Place, YouTubers and others asked her to speak. She then used objectionable language, later regretting it.
What are the consequences the young woman is facing?
She is receiving continuous threats and is very scared. She alleged that people have been reaching her house and police have also visited her residence.
What did the young woman's lawyer claim about her identity?
Her lawyer, Anil Kumar, claimed she is a minor and not named Ruchika Singh, contrary to the FIR. He also stated she does not work at any parlor.
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