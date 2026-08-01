India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row

'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row

According to her, some YouTubers and other people present there asked her to say something, following which she used objectionable language.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young woman apologized for Modi remarks; claims threats.
  • YouTubers prompted her remarks, now she lives in fear.
  • Woman and mother thanked PM Modi; lawyer disputes FIR.

The young woman who landed in controversy after making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the media for the first time, once again apologising for her comments.

With folded hands, she said she never imagined the matter would escalate to this extent. She also claimed that no one had pressured her to apologise and alleged that she has been receiving continuous threats since the incident.

'I Used Those Words After People Asked Me To Speak'

Recounting the events leading up to the controversy, the young woman said she had gone to Delhi's Connaught Place with a friend on her birthday to shop for clothes.

According to her, some YouTubers and other people present there asked her to say something, following which she used objectionable language.

She said she later realised her mistake and apologised the very next day.

"I did not know the matter would become so big. I am deeply ashamed. I made a very big mistake, and I did not apologise under anyone's pressure. I apologised from my heart," she said.

'I Am Very Scared, I Am Receiving Threats'

The young woman said she is now living in fear.

"I am very scared. I am receiving threats. No one forced me to apologise," she said.

She alleged that people have been reaching her house and that the police have also been visiting her residence.

She added that she is pursuing her studies through a freelance mode and wants to do good work in her life. She reiterated that the decision to apologise was entirely her own.

ALSO READ: 'Let People Choose Pure Petrol Or E20': Arvind Kejriwal Announces August 4 March Over Ethanol Fuel Policy

Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Her

The young woman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forgiving her, saying she considered it the biggest birthday gift she could have received.

She also expressed concern over the influence of social media and said young children should be kept away from it.

Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Appeals On Social Media Use

The young woman's mother thanked Prime Minister Modi for forgiving her daughter.

"The Prime Minister has forgiven her. I thank him. My appeal is that children of a young age should be kept away from social media," she said.

She added that she does not use social media herself and had no idea about the seriousness of the controversy.

Expressing concern over the family's safety, she appealed to the administration to provide a place where she and her family could feel secure.

Lawyer Questions FIR Details

Meanwhile, the young woman's lawyer, Anil Kumar, claimed that she is a minor and does not work at any parlour.

He further alleged that while the FIR mentions the name "Ruchika Singh", that is not her name.

"In my opinion, proper verification was not carried out before the FIR was registered. We will have it quashed," Anil Kumar said.

ALSO READ: 'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark

Before You Go

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the young woman apologize for her remarks?

She apologized from her heart, stating she realized her mistake. She also clarified that no one pressured her to do so.

How did the controversial remarks originate?

While shopping at Connaught Place, YouTubers and others asked her to speak. She then used objectionable language, later regretting it.

What are the consequences the young woman is facing?

She is receiving continuous threats and is very scared. She alleged that people have been reaching her house and police have also visited her residence.

What did the young woman's lawyer claim about her identity?

Her lawyer, Anil Kumar, claimed she is a minor and not named Ruchika Singh, contrary to the FIR. He also stated she does not work at any parlor.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
Read More
Published at : 01 Aug 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Students Jantar Mantar PM Modi NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Abuse Row
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row
'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row
India
'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark
'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark
India
'Will You Only Forgive In Reels?' Dipke Questions PM Modi Over Withdrawing Cases Against Students
'Will You Only Forgive In Reels?' Dipke Questions PM Modi Over Withdrawing Cases Against Students
India
Petrol Could Have Hit Rs 125/Litre During Iran Conflict Without Ethanol Blending: Centre
Petrol Could Have Hit Rs 125/Litre During Iran Conflict Without Ethanol Blending: Centre
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Political Unrest: Pakistan’s Youth-Led ‘Cockroach Party’ Challenges Shehbaz Sharif Government
Kulgam Terror Attack: Omar Abdullah Announces ₹10 Lakh Compensation for Victims’ Families
PM Modi’s Message: PM Modi Appeals for Compassion, Forgives ‘Misguided’ Students in Fifth Video Message
Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says Public Will Never Forgive Broken Promises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget