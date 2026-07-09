Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Claims Kushal Tandon Messaged Her While Dating Shivangi Joshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra claimed Kushal Tandon messaged her after a shoot.

Shivangi later accused Shreya of initiating contact with Kushal.

Shreya showed Shivangi chat proof; Shivangi reportedly cried.

Kushal announced breakup months later; Shivangi avoided explanation.

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to deliver unexpected moments, with contestants opening up about incidents from their personal lives. In one of the latest episodes, Shreya Kalra made a surprising claim involving actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, recalling an interaction that allegedly took place while she was shooting a promotional video for their television show.

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Shreya Kalra Recalls Receiving A Message From Kushal Tandon

During a candid conversation with Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra revealed that she had previously worked with Shivangi Joshi on a project. Although they had shared the set, she said they never formed a close friendship at the time.

Recalling the incident, Shreya said she had filmed a promotional shoot for one of Shivangi's television serials when her co-star allegedly messaged her afterwards. While she did not take the actor's name, she mouthed it instead, indicating she was referring to Kushal Tandon. She also refrained from naming the show, but Shivangi and Kushal were last seen together in Barsatein.

She then claimed that Kushal reached out to her after the shoot.

Shreya said, "He Dmed me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. At that time there was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. I didn't know about it."

'I Got A Hunch And Stopped,' Says Shreya

Explaining what happened next, Shreya alleged that Kushal began talking to her through direct messages, but she decided not to continue the conversation after sensing something was off.

She recalled later meeting Shivangi on set, where an unexpected conversation took place.

She added, "He started speaking to me. I got a hunch and stopped. Then, Shivangi and I met on the set and she was like, 'Oh hi! Yes! He told me about you that you followed and messaged him.' I said 'Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never that in my entire life."

According to Shreya, Shivangi allegedly told her that Kushal had claimed Shreya was the one who had initiated contact.

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Shreya Says She Showed Shivangi Their Chat

Shreya further claimed that she immediately offered to show Shivangi their conversation to clear any misunderstanding.

While talking to Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra continued, "I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything."

Reacting to the story, Shilpa Shinde asked, "Didn't she start crying?"

Shreya replied, "She did cry after the shoot in the set."

She further added, "After 3-5 months, that guy posted a story saying that they have broken up."

Later in the conversation, Shreya revealed that she also asked Shivangi about the relationship during Lock Upp 2. However, according to Shreya, the actress did not explain the reason behind the breakup and instead chose to avoid the question.