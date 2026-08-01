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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Ohh My Dog' Actor Rajesh Kumar Opens Up About Financial Crisis After Quitting Acting For Farming: ‘It Was God’s Plan’

'Ohh My Dog' Actor Rajesh Kumar Opens Up About Financial Crisis After Quitting Acting For Farming: ‘It Was God’s Plan’

Rajesh Kumar recalls the financial struggles he faced after leaving acting for farming, revealing he sold his car and faced abuse from credit card recovery agents.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajesh Kumar detailed severe financial hardship after leaving acting.
  • He pursued farming at 42, losing all financial stability.
  • Kumar faced abuse from agents, forced to sell his car.
  • He returned to acting in 2022, profoundly changed by experience.

Rajesh Kumar, widely remembered as the unforgettable Roshesh Sarabhai from the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has spoken candidly about one of the most difficult periods of his life. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Ohh My Dog on August 7, the actor reflected on the financial and emotional toll of leaving acting to pursue farming. In an interview with SCREEN, Kumar revealed how the decision led to severe financial hardship before he eventually found his way back to the entertainment industry.

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Rajesh Kumar On Why He Stepped Away From Acting

Although many considered him to be at the height of his career, Rajesh decided to take a break from acting at the age of 42 and dedicate himself to farming. The move, however, did not unfold as he had hoped.

Speaking to SCREEN, the actor shared that the venture failed, wiping out his financial stability. He returned to acting in 2022, but says those years away from the industry changed him profoundly. Looking back, he believes the experience made him more grounded and gave him a deeper understanding of hardship, resilience and what it truly means to lose everything.

He said, “I think it was all part of God’s plan. What happened was that, at what many would call the peak of my career, I took a sabbatical from acting at the age of 42. I turned to farming, and I lost everything. Then I returned to acting in 2022. Those five years transformed me as a human being. I became more real, more grounded. I mean I came to understand the depths of suffering, how much pain a person can endure, how humiliating it feels when you have nothing left.”

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'Credit Card Recovery Agent Would Abuse Me'

Rajesh also recalled the financial strain the followed the failed farming venture, revealing that he had to part with his car and faced repeated humiliation over unpaid debts.

Describing one of the lowest points in his life, he said, “I’ve lived through moments where the credit card recovery agent would call the watchman’s cabin downstairs and abuse me because I didn’t have the money to pay. I sold my car. The last vehicle I owned was an Eco Car, which I eventually handed over to my farmers in Nashik because I couldn’t pay them. I’ve been through so much.”

Despite the intense financial pressure, Rajesh said he refused to let the situation consume him emotionally. Rather than giving in to despair, he focused on learning from the experience and rebuilding his life.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rajesh Kumar temporarily step away from his acting career?

He decided to take a sabbatical from acting at the age of 42 to dedicate himself to farming. He believed it was part of a divine plan.

What was the outcome of Rajesh Kumar's farming venture?

His farming venture unfortunately failed, leading to significant financial hardship. This experience caused him to lose all his financial stability.

What financial struggles did Rajesh Kumar face after his farming venture failed?

He endured severe financial strain, including abuse from credit card recovery agents. He also had to sell his car and give his last vehicle to his farmers in Nashik.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Rajesh Kumar ENtertainment News Ohh My Dog Rajesh Kumar Farming
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