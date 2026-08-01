Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dipke further accused selective legal enforcement against individuals.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Instagram video, asking whether the Centre would withdraw cases filed against protesters after the Prime Minister urged society to forgive those who had used abusive language against him.

The exchange comes amid an ongoing controversy over FIRs registered against individuals accused of making objectionable remarks about the Prime Minister during recent student-led protests linked to exam paper leak allegations.

Dipke Responds To PM Modi's Instagram Message

Prime Minister Modi, who has recently been sharing a series of Instagram videos aimed at engaging younger audiences, posted another video on Friday saying that students who had abused him should be guided rather than punished.

Reacting in the comments section, Dipke questioned whether the government's response would extend beyond the social media message.

"Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya cases bhi vapas loge? (Will you forgive them only in a reel, or will you also withdraw the cases)," Dipke wrote, as per reports.

His remarks came shortly after the Prime Minister's appeal for compassion towards those who had used abusive language during the protests.

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PM Modi Calls For Guidance, Not Punishment

In the Instagram post, the Prime Minister said abusive language had no place in a civilised society but stressed that reform was preferable to punishment.

The caption of the video read: “Abuses never solve anything. Let's guide the misguided. Let's work together. Let's work for Bharat.”

Referring to the protesters, Modi said "some mischievous children" had used abusive language against him and his late mother. While acknowledging public outrage over the remarks, he argued against pursuing punitive action.

“These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society,” he said.

He also expressed hope that society would support the idea of forgiveness instead of prolonged legal action.

FIR Against Woman Sparks Fresh Debate

The Prime Minister's remarks came on the same day that a woman was booked for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against him during a CJP-organised protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 23.

According to the FIR, the accused was listed as 25 years old. However, she later released a video claiming she was 15 at the time of the incident.

“I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister,” she said in the video.

Describing the incident as her “first and last mistake,” she apologised to the country. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

The controversy also follows an earlier case involving a teenager booked over allegedly making abusive remarks against the Prime Minister during student protests linked to examination paper leaks.

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Dipke Repeats 'Two Laws' Allegation

Dipke also reiterated his earlier criticism over what he described as selective enforcement of the law.

In a separate video shared by the CJP on X, he questioned why FIRs were being registered against some individuals while, according to him, similar action had not been taken in other cases involving alleged abusive language by political leaders or social media users.

His latest comments add to the growing political debate over the legal action taken against protesters and whether the Prime Minister's call for forgiveness should be reflected in ongoing criminal proceedings.