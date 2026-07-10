Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood star Govinda made a comedic special appearance on Lock Upp.

His visit followed wife Sunita's recent candid marital remarks.

Episode featured intense 'Judgement Day' for Akanksha and Shilpa.

Gaurav Khanna also appeared after Akanksha Chamola's divorce news.

Bollywood star Govinda is set to inject his signature comic timing into the upcoming episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. His special appearance arrives shortly after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, made headlines by speaking openly about their marriage and the challenges they have faced together. A newly released promo hints at a mix of laughter, emotional moments and intense confrontations in the latest episode.

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Govinda's Entry Brings Humour To The Lock Upp House

The makers unveiled a new promo on Thursday, offering viewers a glimpse of Govinda's much-awaited appearance. Host Farah Khan welcomes the Hero No. 1 actor before the conversation takes a humorous turn.

During the interaction, Govinda jokingly refers to the shooting incident he experienced last year and says, "Are main leke aya hoon jeb mein....Seene pe maarna cha rahi thi. Maar le," as he playfully takes a dig at his wife.

In 2024, Govinda underwent emergency surgery after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at his Mumbai residence.

Sunita Ahuja's Comments On Their Marriage Sparked Attention

Govinda's appearance follows Sunita Ahuja's candid remarks during the premiere episode of the Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality show.

She claimed that Govinda had several "affairs" and also acknowledged a "third-party involvement" in their marriage.

Although rumours surrounding the couple's separation have circulated for some time, neither Govinda nor Sunita has officially confirmed them.

In another episode, while speaking to Ram Kapoor during a conversation involving Shilpa Shinde, Sunita said, "Isse yahan poking karne ke liye laya gaya hai," before adding, "Step into my shoes to see what I am going through. He's my husband. Nobody can say anything. I'm his wife. Don't you talk about my family. Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon." [He is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs... what does it have to do with you? He is my husband, and I am his wife.]

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Judgement Day Turns Intense For Contestants

Beyond the lighter moments, the episode also promises high drama as Farah Khan announces, "Aaj janta ki jury ka faisla bhi sunaya jayega." [Today, we'll also announce the public jury's verdict.]

Akanksha Choudhary and Shilpa Shinde come under scrutiny over their conduct inside the house.

Questioning Akanksha's aggressive behaviour, the host says, "Akanksha aap mattress neeche fekoge, chappal maaroge, what is this behaviour?"

Akanksha responds, "Main bahut gusse mein thi." [I was really angry.]

Farah then reminds her about taking responsibility for her actions, saying, "Oh, toh sirf aapka gussa gussa? Aap kaun hain kisi ka career kharab karne wale? You have to take responsibility for your reactions too."

Shilpa Shinde is also questioned over a disagreement related to food after she was asked why she insisted on receiving a premium meal.

Gaurav Khanna Makes A Special Appearance

The episode also features actor Gaurav Khanna entering the Lock Upp house as a special guest following Akanksha Chamola's revelation about her marriage during the premiere.

His visit marks his first appearance inside the house since Akanksha joined the reality show. It comes days after the actress revealed on national television that the couple had been living separately for the past year and were "heading for a divorce."

Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 27 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)