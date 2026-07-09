Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha Chamola revealed her bisexuality on reality show Lock Upp.

Ex-husband Gaurav Khanna entered, providing emotional support and encouragement.

Gaurav confirmed knowing Akanksha's sexuality before their marriage.

After opening up about her divorce on Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha Chamola made another deeply personal revelation by sharing that she is bisexual. As Gaurav Khanna entered the show, the conversation shifted from their separation to her sexuality, leading to an emotional exchange in which both reflected on the challenges they have faced.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Khanna Enters Lock Upp 2, Reacts To Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Revelation: ‘Legally You're Still My Wife’

Gaurav Khanna Reacts To Akanksha Chamola's Emotional Revelation

During his appearance on the reality show, Gaurav admitted that while people were still discussing Akanksha's divorce, attention had now turned to her second revelation about being bisexual.

Reflecting on the moment she broke down, he said, "You cried that day, I didn't like it because I wanted to help. But I can't do anything because getting separated isn't an easy thing for me either. I'm holding myself very strongly outside."

He further added, "It's very tough when you don't have anybody to speak to."

Responding to him, Akanksha shared how isolated she feels. She said, "I don't have anyone to speak to. You're still in your house. You can still call your parents and talk. I can't talk...I can't even trust them."

She continued, "Everyone here is playing a game Gaurav."

Gaurav replied, "Akanksha, you signed up for it."

Speaking about her determination in the competition, Akanksha said, "Playing well isn't enough. I have to win it."

Offering words of encouragement, Gaurav praised her abilities, saying, "You have the capacity Akanksha. I know you! You are not only my wife. You are a very good actor, you are a very good performer, you're a very good dancer. You are a very good entertainer. Show them your talent."

He also told her, "Akanksha this is the perfect platform for you to start. Don't lose hope. I can see you losing hope and that's why I've come. I know you don't need me. But as long I see you like this, I will keep coming and guiding you...even in life."

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Question Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna's Public Appearances Amid Divorce Reveal

Akanksha Says Gaurav Knew About Her Sexuality Before Marriage

Later in the episode, host Farah Khan asked whether Gaurav had known about Akanksha's sexuality before they got married.

Gaurav confirmed that he did and said, "I have always said that if you love someone, love them completely. So, i've been that guy always in my life."

Akanksha explained that Gaurav had accepted her without judgement. She said, "He was very open-minded. he understood my feelings and everything. He accepted me very graciously."

Akanksha Opens Up About Being Bisexual

Earlier on the show, Akanksha spoke candidly about her sexuality, revealing that she has always felt emotionally secure and comfortable around women.

She said, "I like girls. I admire them, I'm attracted towards them. I think they are my safe space. Growing up, I felt it's a very male-dominated world, so you always turn to your mother and sisters... somewhere, the comfort you get from them is different. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort, and I thrive in that."