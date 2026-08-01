'Abusing Is Not A Crime': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Questions FIR Against Girl Over PM Modi Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman faces FIR for abusing PM Modi at Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder questions selective legal action against critics.

Dipke cites BJP IT cell, leaders using offensive language.

Noida Police registered Zero FIR, transferring it to Delhi.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the FIR registered against a woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning what he described as selective enforcement of the law. In a video shared by his organisation on X, Dipke argued that similar action had not been taken against BJP leaders and social media accounts accused of using offensive language in the past. The remarks come after a Zero FIR was registered against a girl over alleged abusive comments directed at the Prime Minister during a protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Dipke Questions Action Against BJP IT Cell and Leaders

In the video, Dipke questioned why legal action was being initiated in this case while, according to him, those associated with the BJP's IT cell had allegedly escaped scrutiny despite making offensive remarks online for years.

“If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?” Dipke asked, as per reports.

He further alleged that several social media accounts identifying themselves as BJP supporters had repeatedly targeted women with abusive comments.

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References To Previous Political Controversies

Dipke also referred to past controversies involving BJP leaders, arguing that no comparable legal action had followed those incidents.

He also mentioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that videos existed showing him using abusive language towards a cameraperson.

“So, what is going on? Are there two laws in this country? There is a separate law for youth and a separate law for BJP and their leaders,” Dipke said.

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'Abusing Is Not A Crime,' Says Dipke

Questioning the criminal proceedings in the present case, Dipke argued that abusive language, while inappropriate, should not automatically lead to legal action.

He said, “Abusing is not a crime. It is a bad thing, explain it to the person that they should not use such language, but why is a case being filed? If cases are to be filed for abusing, highest number of cases will be filed against the BJP's IT cell, because they are the ones who have abused women the most. And it will be against BJP's leaders, who have used bad language for years, even inside the Parliament.”

Alongside the video, CJP posted on X: “Will an FIR be filed against all those IT Cell members who have been abusing women for the last several years?”

Noida Police Register Zero FIR

The controversy stems from a Zero FIR registered at Noida's Expressway police station against Ruchika Singh, who allegedly used abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

The complaint was filed by Ghaziabad resident Smriti Singh under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to intentional insult, statements conducive to public mischief, and defamation.

Police have confirmed that the Zero FIR will be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation, as the alleged incident took place within the national capital's jurisdiction.