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English NewsNewsIndia'Abusing Is Not A Crime': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Questions FIR Against Girl Over PM Modi Remarks

'Abusing Is Not A Crime': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Questions FIR Against Girl Over PM Modi Remarks

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the FIR over alleged abuse of PM Modi, asking whether India has "two laws" for citizens and BJP leaders.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman faces FIR for abusing PM Modi at Jantar Mantar.
  • CJP founder questions selective legal action against critics.
  • Dipke cites BJP IT cell, leaders using offensive language.
  • Noida Police registered Zero FIR, transferring it to Delhi.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the FIR registered against a woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning what he described as selective enforcement of the law. In a video shared by his organisation on X, Dipke argued that similar action had not been taken against BJP leaders and social media accounts accused of using offensive language in the past. The remarks come after a Zero FIR was registered against a girl over alleged abusive comments directed at the Prime Minister during a protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Dipke Questions Action Against BJP IT Cell and Leaders

In the video, Dipke questioned why legal action was being initiated in this case while, according to him, those associated with the BJP's IT cell had allegedly escaped scrutiny despite making offensive remarks online for years.

“If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?” Dipke asked, as per reports.

He further alleged that several social media accounts identifying themselves as BJP supporters had repeatedly targeted women with abusive comments.

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References To Previous Political Controversies

Dipke also referred to past controversies involving BJP leaders, arguing that no comparable legal action had followed those incidents.

He also mentioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that videos existed showing him using abusive language towards a cameraperson.

“So, what is going on? Are there two laws in this country? There is a separate law for youth and a separate law for BJP and their leaders,” Dipke said.

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'Abusing Is Not A Crime,' Says Dipke

Questioning the criminal proceedings in the present case, Dipke argued that abusive language, while inappropriate, should not automatically lead to legal action.

He said, “Abusing is not a crime. It is a bad thing, explain it to the person that they should not use such language, but why is a case being filed? If cases are to be filed for abusing, highest number of cases will be filed against the BJP's IT cell, because they are the ones who have abused women the most. And it will be against BJP's leaders, who have used bad language for years, even inside the Parliament.”

Alongside the video, CJP posted on X: “Will an FIR be filed against all those IT Cell members who have been abusing women for the last several years?”

Noida Police Register Zero FIR

The controversy stems from a Zero FIR registered at Noida's Expressway police station against Ruchika Singh, who allegedly used abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

The complaint was filed by Ghaziabad resident Smriti Singh under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to intentional insult, statements conducive to public mischief, and defamation.

Police have confirmed that the Zero FIR will be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation, as the alleged incident took place within the national capital's jurisdiction.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who criticized the FIR registered against a woman for allegedly abusing PM Modi?

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), criticized the FIR. He questioned what he described as selective enforcement of the law.

What is Abhijeet Dipke's main concern regarding the FIR?

Dipke questioned why legal action was initiated against the woman, while similar actions were not taken against BJP leaders and IT cell members accused of using offensive language in the past. He highlighted an alleged double standard in law enforcement.

Who was the Zero FIR registered against and for what reason?

A Zero FIR was registered against Ruchika Singh for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This occurred during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 23.

What is Abhijeet Dipke's stance on whether abusive language should lead to legal action?

Dipke argues that abusing is not a crime, though it is a bad thing that should be addressed. He believes legal action should not automatically be filed, and if it is, many cases should be against BJP's IT cell and leaders for their past alleged conduct.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi' Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
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