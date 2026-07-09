Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's relationship has remained one of the biggest talking points since Lock Upp Season 2 began. The discussion gained momentum after Akanksha revealed on the reality show that she and Gaurav had decided to part ways after nine years of marriage. Now, the conversation has taken another turn after Gaurav made a surprise entry into the Lock Upp house during visiting hours, leaving both the contestants and viewers caught off guard.

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'I Can Take People Saying Anything Against You'

When Farah Khan invited Gaurav and Akanksha into the jailer's cabin for a private conversation, Gaurav shared with her how their relationship was being discussed outside the show.

He said, "I was so surprised with the way people have taken it. They got an open ground for party."

He further added, "I can't take they say anything against you because leagally you're still my wife and I'm still your husband. I don't like when people talk bad about anybody who I am with."

'We Just Discussed'

During his visit, Gaurav reflected on an important milestone in their relationship, sharing that July has always been special to them. He revealed that he first met Akanksha Chamola on July 30, 2015.

Gaurav also disclosed that the two had only discussed the possibility of divorce in May. He expressed disappointment over Akanksha speaking publicly about their separation, saying she could have waited as no divorce petition had been signed. According to him, many people outside the show had already assumed that they had been divorced for the past one or two years.

Responding to his remarks, Akanksha clarified that no legal paperwork had been filed because Gaurav had left to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

Addressing public perception of their relationship, Akanksha said, "If people can't accept the fact that two people can be in a matured relationship without any fight, with a smile, and as friends can separate, then that is their problem."

Akanksha Chamola Revealed Their Separation During The Premiere

In the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola disclosed that she and Gaurav Khanna had decided to end their nine-year marriage. She shared that they have been living separately for the past year and had deliberately chosen not to make the matter public until now.

Speaking about their decision, Akanksha explained that the separation was mutual and amicable, adding that it was based on understanding rather than conflict.