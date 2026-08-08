The trailer for Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups' is set to launch today, August 8, 2026, at 7:01 PM.
KRK Accuses Yash Of Arranging Paid Reviews Ahead Of 'Toxic' Trailer Release, Calls Him A 'Flop Actor'
Toxic's trailer is set to release at 7:01 PM today. Ahead of the launch, KRK accused Yash of arranging paid reviews and called him a 'Flop Actor'.
- Yash's film 'Toxic' trailer to release today, August 8.
- KRK alleged paid critics and unsold digital rights for 'Toxic'.
- Cast members arriving in Bengaluru for the grand trailer launch.
Yash's Toxic trailer is set to release at 7:01 PM today, August 8, 2026. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, Kamaal R Khan has taken aim at Yash and made several claims about the film, including allegations concerning critics and its digital rights. Meanwhile, the cast has begun arriving in Bengaluru for the trailer event.
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KRK Targets Yash Ahead Of Toxic Trailer Launch
With the Toxic trailer scheduled to drop later today, KRK has again criticised yash and his upcoming film on social media. He alleged that critics had been invited to Bengaluru ahead of the trailer launch and claimed they were being offered travel, accommodation and payment.
He said, "Flop actor @TheNameIsYash has invited all the samosa critics to Bangalore to say very good about the Waahiyat Trailer of his upcoming disaster Film #Toxic. All the Samosa critics are getting Air ticket + Hotel accommodation + Rs 25 thousand. Treeshul media has arranged all."
Flop actor @TheNameIsYash has invited all the samosa critics to Bangalore to say very good about the Waahiyat Trailer of his upcoming disaster Film #Toxic. All the Samosa critics are getting Air ticket + Hotel accommodation + ₹25 thousand. Treeshul media has arranged all. pic.twitter.com/SRPaJ4t8P4— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 8, 2026
KRK's post alleges that favourable reviews of the trailer were being arranged before it had even been released.
In another social media post, KRK made further claims about the film's digital rights and its reported cost.
He wrote, "Flop actor @TheNameIsYash film #Toxic is releasing after 2 weeks only and till today, no company has bought digital rights of the Film. All the OTT companies have watched the film and refused to buy the rights. It’s proof how big crap is this Film. Please note, the landing cost of the Film is Rs 700CR."
Flop actor @TheNameIsYash film #Toxic is releasing after 2 weeks only and till today, no company has bought digital rights of the Film. All the OTT companies have watched the film and refused to buy the rights. It’s proof how big crap is this Film. Please note, the landing cost…— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 8, 2026
KRK has repeatedly criticised Toxic and Yash since the film was announced and has described the project as a 'disaster' in his posts.
Toxic Star Cast Arrives In Bengaluru
As anticipation builds around the trailer launch, members of the Toxic cast have started reaching Bengaluru.
Tara Sutaria arrived in Bengaluru for Toxic Grand Trailer Launch Event 👌— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 7, 2026
Tomorrow my timeline will be filled with #Toxic 💥💥
Soon we will see Kiara Advani arrival 💥💥#Yash pic.twitter.com/7FouuU7hAu
Huma Qureshi reached Bengaluru for Toxic Trailer Launch Event 💥💥#TOXIC trailer launch event in Bengaluru Will be huge 💥— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 8, 2026
Yash Hometome Bengaluru full of #Toxic Mood 👌 #HumaQureshi pic.twitter.com/oHp0r9dUM7
Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria have already arrived in the city. Director Geetu Mohandas was also spotted with Kiara Advani ahead of the event.
Rukmini Vasanth reached Bengaluru for Toxic Trailer Launch Event 💥💥💥— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 8, 2026
Yash launching his Upcoming movie #Toxic Grand Trailer in his hometown Bengaluru 💥💥
Most of the celebs are attending this trailer launch event 💥💥#Yash #RukminiVasanth pic.twitter.com/lSbNDuJiNp
The leading lady of Yash Toxic Movie Kiara Advani arrived in Bengaluru for #Toxic Grand Trailer Launch Event 💥🔥— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 8, 2026
Geetu mohandas also Spotted with her 💥💥#ToxicTheMovie already creating lots of noise now 💥
We will witness #Yash bold and brutal avatar in Toxic 💥💥… pic.twitter.com/zC529by6Jm
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Toxic Trailer Release Time
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups is set to unveil its trailer today at 7:01 PM on August 8, 2026.
The makers recently shared a new poster while confirming the trailer timing, giving fans the exact time to expect the much-awaited launch.
The caption said, “DETONATING. 7:01 PM | TODAY #ToxicTrailer.”
DETONATING.— TOXIC (@Toxic_themovie) August 8, 2026
7:01 PM | TODAY#ToxicTrailer pic.twitter.com/HaSNqBzN7G
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the 'Toxic' trailer scheduled to be released?
What claims has Kamaal R Khan (KRK) made about 'Toxic' critics?
KRK alleged that Yash invited critics to Bengaluru, offering them air tickets, hotel accommodation, and ₹25,000 to provide positive reviews for the 'Waahiyat Trailer'.
What has KRK said regarding the digital rights of the film 'Toxic'?
KRK claimed that no company has bought the digital rights for 'Toxic' yet. He stated that OTT companies watched the film but refused to purchase the rights, calling it 'crap'.
Which cast members have arrived in Bengaluru for the 'Toxic' trailer launch?
Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth have arrived in Bengaluru. Director Geetu Mohandas was also spotted with Kiara Advani.