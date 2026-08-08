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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKRK Accuses Yash Of Arranging Paid Reviews Ahead Of 'Toxic' Trailer Release, Calls Him A 'Flop Actor'

KRK Accuses Yash Of Arranging Paid Reviews Ahead Of 'Toxic' Trailer Release, Calls Him A 'Flop Actor'

Toxic's trailer is set to release at 7:01 PM today. Ahead of the launch, KRK accused Yash of arranging paid reviews and called him a 'Flop Actor'.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yash's film 'Toxic' trailer to release today, August 8.
  • KRK alleged paid critics and unsold digital rights for 'Toxic'.
  • Cast members arriving in Bengaluru for the grand trailer launch.

Yash's Toxic trailer is set to release at 7:01 PM today, August 8, 2026. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, Kamaal R Khan has taken aim at Yash and made several claims about the film, including allegations concerning critics and its digital rights. Meanwhile, the cast has begun arriving in Bengaluru for the trailer event.

ALSO READ: 'Jahil Chahte Hain...': Richa Chadha, KRK Back Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jharkhand Protest

KRK Targets Yash Ahead Of Toxic Trailer Launch

With the Toxic trailer scheduled to drop later today, KRK has again criticised yash and his upcoming film on social media. He alleged that critics had been invited to Bengaluru ahead of the trailer launch and claimed they were being offered travel, accommodation and payment.

He said, "Flop actor @TheNameIsYash has invited all the samosa critics to Bangalore to say very good about the Waahiyat Trailer of his upcoming disaster Film #Toxic. All the Samosa critics are getting Air ticket + Hotel accommodation + Rs 25 thousand. Treeshul media has arranged all."

KRK's post alleges that favourable reviews of the trailer were being arranged before it had even been released.

In another social media post, KRK made further claims about the film's digital rights and its reported cost.

He wrote, "Flop actor @TheNameIsYash film #Toxic is releasing after 2 weeks only and till today, no company has bought digital rights of the Film. All the OTT companies have watched the film and refused to buy the rights. It’s proof how big crap is this Film. Please note, the landing cost of the Film is Rs 700CR."

KRK has repeatedly criticised Toxic and Yash since the film was announced and has described the project as a 'disaster' in his posts.

Toxic Star Cast Arrives In Bengaluru

As anticipation builds around the trailer launch, members of the Toxic cast have started reaching Bengaluru.

Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria have already arrived in the city. Director Geetu Mohandas was also spotted with Kiara Advani ahead of the event.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Slams iThrive CEO Mugdha Pradhan Over ‘Slap’ And ‘Age-Shaming’ Remarks On PM Modi

Toxic Trailer Release Time

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups is set to unveil its trailer today at 7:01 PM on August 8, 2026.

The makers recently shared a new poster while confirming the trailer timing, giving fans the exact time to expect the much-awaited launch.

The caption said, “DETONATING. 7:01 PM | TODAY #ToxicTrailer.”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 'Toxic' trailer scheduled to be released?

The trailer for Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups' is set to launch today, August 8, 2026, at 7:01 PM.

What claims has Kamaal R Khan (KRK) made about 'Toxic' critics?

KRK alleged that Yash invited critics to Bengaluru, offering them air tickets, hotel accommodation, and ₹25,000 to provide positive reviews for the 'Waahiyat Trailer'.

What has KRK said regarding the digital rights of the film 'Toxic'?

KRK claimed that no company has bought the digital rights for 'Toxic' yet. He stated that OTT companies watched the film but refused to purchase the rights, calling it 'crap'.

Which cast members have arrived in Bengaluru for the 'Toxic' trailer launch?

Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth have arrived in Bengaluru. Director Geetu Mohandas was also spotted with Kiara Advani.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Kamaal R Khan Yash Toxic Kiara Advani ENtertainment News Toxic Trailer Toxic Trailer Release
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