Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's film 'Toxic' trailer to release today, August 8.

KRK alleged paid critics and unsold digital rights for 'Toxic'.

Cast members arriving in Bengaluru for the grand trailer launch.

Yash's Toxic trailer is set to release at 7:01 PM today, August 8, 2026. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, Kamaal R Khan has taken aim at Yash and made several claims about the film, including allegations concerning critics and its digital rights. Meanwhile, the cast has begun arriving in Bengaluru for the trailer event.

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KRK Targets Yash Ahead Of Toxic Trailer Launch

With the Toxic trailer scheduled to drop later today, KRK has again criticised yash and his upcoming film on social media. He alleged that critics had been invited to Bengaluru ahead of the trailer launch and claimed they were being offered travel, accommodation and payment.

He said, "Flop actor @TheNameIsYash has invited all the samosa critics to Bangalore to say very good about the Waahiyat Trailer of his upcoming disaster Film #Toxic. All the Samosa critics are getting Air ticket + Hotel accommodation + Rs 25 thousand. Treeshul media has arranged all."

Flop actor @TheNameIsYash has invited all the samosa critics to Bangalore to say very good about the Waahiyat Trailer of his upcoming disaster Film #Toxic. All the Samosa critics are getting Air ticket + Hotel accommodation + ₹25 thousand. Treeshul media has arranged all. pic.twitter.com/SRPaJ4t8P4 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 8, 2026

KRK's post alleges that favourable reviews of the trailer were being arranged before it had even been released.

In another social media post, KRK made further claims about the film's digital rights and its reported cost.

He wrote, "Flop actor @TheNameIsYash film #Toxic is releasing after 2 weeks only and till today, no company has bought digital rights of the Film. All the OTT companies have watched the film and refused to buy the rights. It’s proof how big crap is this Film. Please note, the landing cost of the Film is Rs 700CR."

Flop actor @TheNameIsYash film #Toxic is releasing after 2 weeks only and till today, no company has bought digital rights of the Film. All the OTT companies have watched the film and refused to buy the rights. It’s proof how big crap is this Film. Please note, the landing cost… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 8, 2026

KRK has repeatedly criticised Toxic and Yash since the film was announced and has described the project as a 'disaster' in his posts.

Toxic Star Cast Arrives In Bengaluru

As anticipation builds around the trailer launch, members of the Toxic cast have started reaching Bengaluru.

Tara Sutaria arrived in Bengaluru for Toxic Grand Trailer Launch Event 👌



Tomorrow my timeline will be filled with #Toxic 💥💥



Soon we will see Kiara Advani arrival 💥💥#Yash pic.twitter.com/7FouuU7hAu — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 7, 2026

Huma Qureshi reached Bengaluru for Toxic Trailer Launch Event 💥💥#TOXIC trailer launch event in Bengaluru Will be huge 💥



Yash Hometome Bengaluru full of #Toxic Mood 👌 #HumaQureshi pic.twitter.com/oHp0r9dUM7 — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 8, 2026

Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria have already arrived in the city. Director Geetu Mohandas was also spotted with Kiara Advani ahead of the event.

Rukmini Vasanth reached Bengaluru for Toxic Trailer Launch Event 💥💥💥



Yash launching his Upcoming movie #Toxic Grand Trailer in his hometown Bengaluru 💥💥



Most of the celebs are attending this trailer launch event 💥💥#Yash #RukminiVasanth pic.twitter.com/lSbNDuJiNp — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 8, 2026

The leading lady of Yash Toxic Movie Kiara Advani arrived in Bengaluru for #Toxic Grand Trailer Launch Event 💥🔥



Geetu mohandas also Spotted with her 💥💥#ToxicTheMovie already creating lots of noise now 💥



We will witness #Yash bold and brutal avatar in Toxic 💥💥… pic.twitter.com/zC529by6Jm — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) August 8, 2026

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Toxic Trailer Release Time

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups is set to unveil its trailer today at 7:01 PM on August 8, 2026.

The makers recently shared a new poster while confirming the trailer timing, giving fans the exact time to expect the much-awaited launch.

The caption said, “DETONATING. 7:01 PM | TODAY #ToxicTrailer.”