Piyush Mishra Joins Jharkhand Student Protest, Sings ‘Aarambh Hai Prachand’ For Aspirants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Piyush Mishra joined Ranchi students protesting exam irregularities.

Mishra fulfilled his promise, supporting aspirants and performing patriotic song.

Students protest since July 29, demanding probe into alleged corruption.

His prominent support brought attention to students' ongoing demands.

Actor and singer Piyush Mishra has joined student protesters in Ranchi, Jharkhand, backing aspirants who have been demonstrating over alleged recruitment exam irregularities and paper leaks. Mishra, who had earlier promised to support the students, visited the protest site and extended help to the demonstrators. He also addressed the gathering through music, performing his popular patriotic song ‘Aarambh Hai Prachand’. The actor’s visit came after he spoke publicly about the students’ struggle and questioned the lack of support from sections of the film industry. His presence gave the ongoing protest attention as the aspirants continue demanding action from authorities and officials.

Students Continue Protest In Ranchi

Students and job aspirants have been protesting in Ranchi since July 29 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters have raised allegations of paper leaks and corruption involving examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Renowned actor and theatre personality Piyush Mishra says, "I did not come here for any other reason. I watched some of the interviews with the students, and I saw the pain in their eyes. I saw their suffering and tears, and that was enough reason for me to… pic.twitter.com/T0jc3kdcWq — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026

The students are demanding a detailed investigation into alleged recruitment malpractices and want authorities to address their concerns over the examination process. The continuing demonstration has drawn attention beyond the student community, with Piyush Mishra becoming one of the prominent voices to publicly extend support to the protesters.

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Piyush Mishra Keeps His Promise

Mishra had earlier spoken about the student movement and criticised the limited support it had received from the film industry. He had also promised to assist, including financial, medical and food support, to the protesting youth. He eventually travelled to Ranchi and met the students at their protest site. Speaking about his decision to visit, Mishra said that watching interviews with the protesting aspirants had deeply affected him.

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“I did not come here for any other reason. I watched some of the interviews with the students, and I saw the pain in their eyes. I saw their suffering and tears, and that was enough reason for me to come here. I was free for two days, so I decided to come and extend my support....” The actor also appreciated the peaceful nature of the demonstration and the students’ decision to raise their concerns without abusive language.

‘Aarambh Hai Prachand’ At Protest Site

Mishra’s presence became particularly notable when he performed his well-known song ‘Aarambh Hai Prachand’ for the gathering. The performance added an emotional and energetic moment to the protest as students joined in and responded to the song. For the aspirants, Mishra’s visit was more than a celebrity appearance. It brought additional public attention to their concerns over recruitment examinations and alleged irregularities.

His decision to stand alongside the students also comes at a time when the protesters are continuing to seek a thorough probe and accountability over the issues they have raised. The Ranchi protest now remains closely watched as the students continue their campaign and push for action on their demands.