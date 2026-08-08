JPSC Exam Row Reaches Supreme Court; Petitioner Seeks Fresh Test And CBI Probe

The primary issue involves alleged irregularities in the 2025 JPSC preliminary examination. These allegations arose after a successful candidate's OMR sheet went viral, showing only 48 attempted questions.
JPSC Exam Row Reaches Supreme Court; Petitioner Seeks Cancellation, Fresh Test And CBI Probe
JPSC exam row reaches Supreme Court as petitioner seeks cancellation and re-test, CBI probe, retired judges’ panel and preservation of OMR, CCTV and digital records.
- Jharkhand JPSC exam irregularities now taken to Supreme Court.
- Allegations began with successful candidate's viral OMR carbon copy.
- Student protests led to CID probe, but dissatisfaction continues.
The alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination have now reached the Supreme Court. Petitioner Harisharan Devgan has filed a plea seeking that the examination be conducted afresh and the allegations be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The plea has also sought the formation of a committee headed by retired judges to oversee the investigation.
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What Is The Matter?
Allegations of irregularities in the 2025 JPSC preliminary examination emerged on July 2 after the OMR carbon copy of a successful candidate went viral.
It was alleged that despite attempting only 48 questions in Paper 1, the candidate was declared eligible to appear in the next stage of the examination.
The allegations triggered protests by students, following which the state government handed the matter over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation. However, students remain dissatisfied and have been protesting in Ranchi since July 25.
What Has Petitioner Sought?
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The petition, filed through lawyer Satyam Singh Rajput, has urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter and sought the following measures:
- Cancellation of the JPSC Preliminary Examination 2025 and its re-conduct with adequate security measures.
- A detailed and time-bound CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.
- Formation of an independent inquiry committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court from outside Jharkhand.
- An independent audit of the OMR scanning, coding, evaluation and result-preparation processes.
- An inquiry into whether candidates allegedly involved in the irregularities can be separately identified from those who are innocent.
- Preservation of the original OMR sheets, carbon copies, question papers, answer keys, attendance records and biometric data.
- Preservation of CCTV footage from examination centres, dispatch registers, scanning records and other electronic records.
- Preservation of all digital records related to the examination.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary issue concerning the JPSC examination?
Who has filed a plea regarding these irregularities and where?
Petitioner Harisharan Devgan has filed a plea in the Supreme Court concerning the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination.
What are the main demands of the petitioner in the Supreme Court?
The petitioner seeks the cancellation and re-conduct of the JPSC Preliminary Examination 2025. They also demand a detailed and time-bound CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.