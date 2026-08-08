JPSC Exam Row Reaches Supreme Court; Petitioner Seeks Fresh Test And CBI Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jharkhand JPSC exam irregularities now taken to Supreme Court.

Allegations began with successful candidate's viral OMR carbon copy.

Student protests led to CID probe, but dissatisfaction continues.

The alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination have now reached the Supreme Court. Petitioner Harisharan Devgan has filed a plea seeking that the examination be conducted afresh and the allegations be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The plea has also sought the formation of a committee headed by retired judges to oversee the investigation.

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What Is The Matter?

Allegations of irregularities in the 2025 JPSC preliminary examination emerged on July 2 after the OMR carbon copy of a successful candidate went viral.

It was alleged that despite attempting only 48 questions in Paper 1, the candidate was declared eligible to appear in the next stage of the examination.

The allegations triggered protests by students, following which the state government handed the matter over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation. However, students remain dissatisfied and have been protesting in Ranchi since July 25.

What Has Petitioner Sought?

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The petition, filed through lawyer Satyam Singh Rajput, has urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter and sought the following measures: