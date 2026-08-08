'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a nationwide student movement and campaign. It protests against paper leaks, examination irregularities, and systemic issues affecting job aspirants in India.
'All Doors Of Employment Are Closed In India': Rahul Gandhi In Prayagraj
Rahul Gandhi, at Prayagraj’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, called India’s 40 crore youth its greatest strength, but said education certificates mean little without jobs and employment doors are shut.
- Rahul Gandhi addressed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj.
- He emphasized youth as India's strength, facing joblessness.
- Gandhi stated education lacks value without employment opportunities.
- The student movement protests paper leaks and job irregularities.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj on Saturday, said he would speak about the concerns and aspirations of India's youth.
“This evening I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth),” Gandhi said while addressing students at the event.
LIVE: Chhatron Ki Goonj | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/tmhyM5xUEA— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2026
Calling students the “power and pride of India”, Gandhi said his remarks were meant for every citizen of the country.
“You are the power and pride of India; when I say this, I talk about every Indian citizen,” he said.
‘India’s 40 Crore Youth Its Greatest Strength’
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'?
What significant challenge did Rahul Gandhi highlight for India's youth?
Rahul Gandhi highlighted the lack of employment opportunities, stating that education certificates have little meaning without jobs. He alleged that