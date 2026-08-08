'All Doors Of Employment Are Closed In India': Rahul Gandhi In Prayagraj

He described India’s youth as the country’s “greatest strength”, saying the nation’s young population was unparalleled compared with the US, China and Russia.

Gandhi said, “India’s 40 crore youth is its greatest strength. There is a talk of America, China, Russia, but India’s youth is unparalleled.”

Gandhi also spoke about the challenges facing students and young people, particularly the lack of employment opportunities.

‘Education Certificates Have No Meaning If They Cannot Give You Jobs’

Gandhi claimed that education certificates have little meaning in India if they do not translate into employment opportunities.

“Today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you a job,” Gandhi said at the Prayagraj event.

He further alleged that young Indians were facing a lack of employment opportunities, saying, “All doors of employment are closed in India.”

Chhatron Ki Goonj is a nationwide student movement and campaign launched in India to protest against paper leaks, examination irregularities, and systemic issues facing job aspirants.

Gandhi spoke before a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants, who turned up despite waterlogging and muddy patches at the venue. Dance performances by rappers from Mumbai were staged ahead of Gandhi's arrival.

In the run-up to the much-publicised event, the Congress on Friday took out a motorcycle rally in the city, led by the party's Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai. Students at the event complained of problems in hostels and concerns with competitive examinations, which they said they hope to raise before Gandhi.

Poster Targeting Rahul Surfaced Ahead Of His Arrival

Posters criticising Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition over the Jharkhand students' protest were put up at several places across Prayagraj on Saturday, ahead of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.

The posters appeared at various locations in the city ahead of Gandhi's scheduled programme at KP Ground, where he is expected to interact with students and job aspirants and raise issues concerning education, recruitment and employment.

The posters criticised Gandhi in connection with the Jharkhand students' protest.