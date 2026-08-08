India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'All Doors Of Employment Are Closed In India': Rahul Gandhi In Prayagraj

'All Doors Of Employment Are Closed In India': Rahul Gandhi In Prayagraj

Rahul Gandhi, at Prayagraj’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, called India’s 40 crore youth its greatest strength, but said education certificates mean little without jobs and employment doors are shut.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi addressed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj.
  • He emphasized youth as India's strength, facing joblessness.
  • Gandhi stated education lacks value without employment opportunities.
  • The student movement protests paper leaks and job irregularities.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj on Saturday, said he would speak about the concerns and aspirations of India's youth.

“This evening I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth),” Gandhi said while addressing students at the event.

Calling students the “power and pride of India”, Gandhi said his remarks were meant for every citizen of the country.

“You are the power and pride of India; when I say this, I talk about every Indian citizen,” he said.

‘India’s 40 Crore Youth Its Greatest Strength’

He described India’s youth as the country’s “greatest strength”, saying the nation’s young population was unparalleled compared with the US, China and Russia.

Gandhi said, “India’s 40 crore youth is its greatest strength. There is a talk of America, China, Russia, but India’s youth is unparalleled.”

Gandhi also spoke about the challenges facing students and young people, particularly the lack of employment opportunities.

‘Education Certificates Have No Meaning If They Cannot Give You Jobs’

Gandhi claimed that education certificates have little meaning in India if they do not translate into employment opportunities.

“Today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you a job,” Gandhi said at the Prayagraj event.

He further alleged that young Indians were facing a lack of employment opportunities, saying, “All doors of employment are closed in India.”

Chhatron Ki Goonj is a nationwide student movement and campaign launched in India to protest against paper leaks, examination irregularities, and systemic issues facing job aspirants.  

Gandhi spoke before a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants, who turned up despite waterlogging and muddy patches at the venue. Dance performances by rappers from Mumbai were staged ahead of Gandhi's arrival.

In the run-up to the much-publicised event, the Congress on Friday took out a motorcycle rally in the city, led by the party's Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai. Students at the event complained of problems in hostels and concerns with competitive examinations, which they said they hope to raise before Gandhi.

Poster Targeting Rahul Surfaced Ahead Of His Arrival

Posters criticising Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition over the Jharkhand students' protest were put up at several places across Prayagraj on Saturday, ahead of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.

The posters appeared at various locations in the city ahead of Gandhi's scheduled programme at KP Ground, where he is expected to interact with students and job aspirants and raise issues concerning education, recruitment and employment.

The posters criticised Gandhi in connection with the Jharkhand students' protest.

Before You Go

Delhi Rain Crisis: Record Downpour Floods Neighbourhoods, Snarls Traffic and Pushes Yamuna Higher

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'?

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a nationwide student movement and campaign. It protests against paper leaks, examination irregularities, and systemic issues affecting job aspirants in India.

What significant challenge did Rahul Gandhi highlight for India's youth?

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the lack of employment opportunities, stating that education certificates have little meaning without jobs. He alleged that

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 08 Aug 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Breaking News ABP Live PRAYAGRAJ : Rahul Gandhi Chhatron Ki GoonjJh Arkhand Students' Protest.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'All Doors Of Employment Are Closed In India': Rahul Gandhi In Prayagraj
'All Doors Of Employment Are Closed In India': Rahul Gandhi In Prayagraj
India
Tamil Nadu Delimitation Row: 37 MPs Skip CM Vijay's Meeting, DMK Leads Boycott
Tamil Nadu Delimitation Row: 37 MPs Skip CM Vijay's Meeting, DMK Leads Boycott
India
Kiren Rijiju-Rahul Gandhi Clash Over Women's Quota: 'Delimitation Needed For 2029'
Kiren Rijiju-Rahul Gandhi Clash Over Women's Quota: 'Delimitation Needed For 2029'
India
Delhi-Gurgaon Rains: 6 Essential Tips To Keep Your Car Safe On Waterlogged Roads
Delhi-Gurgaon Rains: 6 Essential Tips To Keep Your Car Safe On Waterlogged Roads
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Rain Crisis: Record Downpour Floods Neighbourhoods, Snarls Traffic and Pushes Yamuna Higher
Ranchi Exam Row: TGT 2016 Candidates Allege Merit Anomalies, Show Documents From Court Battle
Ranchi Protest: ABVP Takes To Streets As Student Agitation Continues Against Jharkhand Govt
Ranchi Update: Govt Talks With Student Group, Demands Noted But Protest Continues Over Exam Row
Ranchi Update: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke May Visit Ranchi Tomorrow To Support Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget