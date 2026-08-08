Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shatrughan Sinha backs Jharkhand students' exam irregularities protest.

He appealed to authorities to resolve students' ongoing difficulties.

His daughter Sonakshi also expressed support for students.

Sonakshi voiced dismay over students' disheartening situation.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has spoken out in support of students protesting in Ranchi, Jharkhand, over alleged irregularities in state-level recruitment examinations. The demonstrations, which have continued for nearly two weeks, centre on allegations of cheating, paper leaks and wider systemic issues involving exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Amid the continuing agitation, Sinha has appealed to the state government and concerned authorities to listen to the students and intervene.

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Shatrughan Sinha Appeals To Jharkhand Authorities

Sinha addressed the ongoing protest on social media, noting that the students' agitation had continued without an apparent resolution. He called on the state and relevant authorities to step in and bring an end to the difficulties faced by the protesting students.

He said, "As the students protest in Jharkhand, continues for nearly 2 weeks now against the JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities, there seems to be no relief in sight so far. A humble appeal to the State & concerned authorities to step in, soon sooner the better & end the woes of our students, Gen Z, younger generation."

(Image Source: X/@ShatruganSinha)

His comments came as students continued to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination process.

Shatrughan Sinha Praises Sonakshi Sinha’s Support

Sinha also shared a newspaper clip featuring his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who had voiced her support for the protesting students. Describing her as the pride of their family, the actor expressed his admiration for her stance.

He said, "Sharing a clip of the pride of our family #SonakshiSinha as she lends support to these students in a bold & beautiful statement for their justified demands. As a father proud of Sonakshi! Jai Hind!"

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Sonakshi Sinha Backs Jharkhand Students’ Protest

Sonakshi Sinha's support came after questions were raised over her silence on the Jharkhand students' agitation. She had previously been a regular voice supporting the CJP-led protest and had also celebrated Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Her silence over the Jharkhand demonstrations subsequently drew criticism, including from actor Kangana Ranaut, who questioned why Sonakshi had not spoken in support of the students.

Later, Sonakshi addressed the issue through her Instagram Stories. She shared a reel in which a content creator discussed the hundreds of students protesting in Jharkhand.

Alongside the post, Sonakshi wrote, “It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop???”