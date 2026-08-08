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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShatrughan Sinha Backs Jharkhand Students' Protest, Urges Aurthorities To Act On JPSC-JSSC Exam Woes

Shatrughan Sinha Backs Jharkhand Students' Protest, Urges Aurthorities To Act On JPSC-JSSC Exam Woes

Shatrughan Sinha has backed protesting students in Jharkhand and urged authorities to address their concerns over alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shatrughan Sinha backs Jharkhand students' exam irregularities protest.
  • He appealed to authorities to resolve students' ongoing difficulties.
  • His daughter Sonakshi also expressed support for students.
  • Sonakshi voiced dismay over students' disheartening situation.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has spoken out in support of students protesting in Ranchi, Jharkhand, over alleged irregularities in state-level recruitment examinations. The demonstrations, which have continued for nearly two weeks, centre on allegations of cheating, paper leaks and wider systemic issues involving exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Amid the continuing agitation, Sinha has appealed to the state government and concerned authorities to listen to the students and intervene.

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Shatrughan Sinha Appeals To Jharkhand Authorities

Sinha addressed the ongoing protest on social media, noting that the students' agitation had continued without an apparent resolution. He called on the state and relevant authorities to step in and bring an end to the difficulties faced by the protesting students.

He said, "As the students protest in Jharkhand, continues for nearly 2 weeks now against the JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities, there seems to be no relief in sight so far. A humble appeal to the State & concerned authorities to step in, soon sooner the better & end the woes of our students, Gen Z, younger generation."

(Image Source: X/@ShatruganSinha)
(Image Source: X/@ShatruganSinha)

His comments came as students continued to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination process.

Shatrughan Sinha Praises Sonakshi Sinha’s Support

Sinha also shared a newspaper clip featuring his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who had voiced her support for the protesting students. Describing her as the pride of their family, the actor expressed his admiration for her stance.

He said, "Sharing a clip of the pride of our family #SonakshiSinha as she lends support to these students in a bold & beautiful statement for their justified demands. As a father proud of Sonakshi! Jai Hind!"

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Sonakshi Sinha Backs Jharkhand Students’ Protest

Sonakshi Sinha's support came after questions were raised over her silence on the Jharkhand students' agitation. She had previously been a regular voice supporting the CJP-led protest and had also celebrated Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Her silence over the Jharkhand demonstrations subsequently drew criticism, including from actor Kangana Ranaut, who questioned why Sonakshi had not spoken in support of the students.

Later, Sonakshi addressed the issue through her Instagram Stories. She shared a reel in which a content creator discussed the hundreds of students protesting in Jharkhand.

Alongside the post, Sonakshi wrote, “It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop???”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are students protesting in Jharkhand?

Students in Ranchi, Jharkhand, are protesting alleged irregularities in state-level recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. They claim issues like cheating and paper leaks.

Who has supported the protesting students in Jharkhand?

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has voiced support, appealing to authorities to intervene. His daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha, also backed the students, sharing her concern on social media.

How long have the student protests been ongoing?

The demonstrations by students in Ranchi, Jharkhand, have been continuing for nearly two weeks.

Why was Sonakshi Sinha's support for the students highlighted?

Sonakshi's support became notable after criticism for her initial silence, with others like Kangana Ranaut questioning her lack of statement given her past activism.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Shatrughan Sinha JPSC JSSC Jharkhand Protest Jharkhand Students' Protest Jharkhand Students Protest Jharkhand Exam Row
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